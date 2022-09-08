Thomas the Tank Engine introduces first autistic character

Thomas & Friends welcomes first autistic character to cast - meet Bruno the Brake Car! Picture: Mattel

Bruno the Brake Car will be voiced by nine-year-old actor Elliott Garcia, who also has autism.

Thomas the Tank Engine is getting a brand new friend as the popular kids TV show introduces its first ever character with autism.

Bruno the Brake Car, who is set to chug onto our screens later this month, will be voiced by nine-year-old autistic actor Elliott Garcia from Reading.

The "detail-oriented" bright red engine travels in reverse at the end of the train, which is said to give him a "unique perspective on the world", explains US company Mattel, who acquired Thomas the Tank Engine in 2011.

The "joyful, pun-making brake car" is able to express his feelings when he's overwhelmed, stressed or excited by "flapping his ladders" and has a lantern to signal his emotional state.

Bruno the Brake Car will join the gang later this month. Picture: Mattel

He enjoys "schedules, routine, and knows where all the tracks lead on Sodor," adds the toy giant.

Bruno, who also wears ear defenders when there is a loud noise, will play a "vital role" in the children's programme and bring more diversity to the tracks.

Speaking of his brand new role, Elliot described Bruno as "funny and smart" but explained "he can get really overwhelmed, he can get worried, and he uses comedy to get past situations".

The bright red engine is the first Thomas and Friends character to have autism. Picture: Mattel

Through Bruno's on-screen presence Mattel hope to introduce the Thomas & Friends audience to "a positive, neurodivergent role model."

The American organisation said it worked closely with writers, spokespeople and experts, including the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, to create an accurate representation of autism.

Zoe Gross, director of advocacy for the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, said the show receiving "autistic input" was crucial in developing the brand new character.

"Autistic people have been involved in all aspects of creating Bruno, from us as consultants to writers on the show and Bruno's voice actor — this makes Bruno ring true as an autistic character," she explained. "I hope that Bruno will provide viewers with meaningful examples of inclusion in everyday life."

Elliot Garcia, 9, who will voice the new train, described Bruno as "funny and smart" but explained "he can get really overwhelmed". Picture: Mattel

The senior vice president and executive producer for global content development and production at Mattel, Christopher Keenan, believes autism is "underrepresented" in popular children's TV and instead "deserves to be celebrated".

"So much care and thought went into the development of his character, and we can't wait for audiences to meet and love Bruno as much as we do," added Keenan.

Bruno the Brake car has been added as a new series regular and will make his debut in the season 26 premiere of 'Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go'.

