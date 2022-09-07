Peppa Pig introduce first same-sex couple

7 September 2022, 16:46

Penny Polar Bear told viewers all about her two mums during a new episode which aired this week.

Peppa Pig has introduced its first same-sex couple onto the show.

The popular children TV programme has been praised for its inclusivity during an episode which aired this week.

On Tuesday's show, which aired on Channel 5, Penny Polar Bear introduced her two mums to viewers.

In the scene, set in the family's kitchen, Penny draws a picture of her parents, explaining: "I’m Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mummy and my other mummy."

Penny Polar Bear introduced her two mummies in a recent episode. Picture: Channel 5

She goes on to say: "One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti."

The show has been praised over the past few years for introducing new characters including Mandy Mouse, who uses a wheelchair.

When the new character was introduced in 2019, parents praised the show for being inclusive and teaching their children about diversity.

People are having a similar reaction to this, taking to platforms like Twitter to share their happiness for this massive step in the right direction.

One person wrote: "Peppa Pig introducing its first same-sex couple has given me such happiness this morning."

Another person commented: "I’m glad as some kids including mine have same sex parents and watching shows like this will make them feel less out of place if they currently do. They have straight couples so why not same sex. Makes sense."

A mother also took to the platform to post: "Been saying this needs to happen for years. Peppa Pig - can not underestimate how big and important this is!"

