Tom Hiddleston is the latest star to appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Actor Tom Hiddleston is the next celebrity to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Tom Hiddleston has signed up to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Following in the footsteps of Bridgerton’s Regé Jean-Page and Tom Hardy, the 40-year-old actor will make his debut on June 25.

The Night Manager’s Tom will be reading Supertato, a story by Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet.

The story follows a superhero potato and a supervillain pea.

In a sneak peek of what viewers can expect, Tom can be seen saying: “Tonight’s bedtime story is all about a supervillain. This guy is really naughty, very cheeky… and bright green.

“But never fear, because where there’s trouble, a superhero is sure to follow.”

Tom isn’t the only star who’ll be sitting in the CBeebies sofa this month as Cat Deeley is also set to read a story for the Father’s Day episode on Sunday 20th June.

The 44-year-old TV presenter will read Sophie Beer’s ‘Love Makes A Family’, which is a story about the love shared by family members.

Other celebs which have previously tried their hand at reading, include Captain America himself Chris Evans, Good Omens star David Tennant and country music icon Dolly Parton.

Bedtime Stories are shown at 6.50pm on CBeebies and are also available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, Tom is currently starring in Disney+ Marvel series Loki.

Loki picks up after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, when Tom’s character stole the Tesseract and escaped from captivity.

During an interview on TikTok recently, the star was asked which of this season's episodes he's most excited about.

To which he replied: "It's a tough one.

"They're all so different, which I love about it.

"And every episode is almost a self-contained story, partly to do with the brilliance of everybody involved – not me, but Owen Wilson [Agent Mobius], Kate Herron [writer] and cast members I'm afraid I cannot yet name for you, but wait and see."