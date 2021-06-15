The Devil Wears Prada creator says 'discussions' have happened about a film sequel

The Devil Wears Prada could get a spin off or even a sequel in the future.

It might have been released all the way back in 2006, but The Devil Wears Prada is still one of the most iconic chick flicks.

If you’re anything like us, you can probably quote every single one of Miranda Priestly’s lines.

Well, now there has been talk of a potential TV series or sequel…

Author of the novel, Lauren Weisberger, recently told Entertainment Weekly: "There have been a lot of conversations about it. I wouldn't say it's out of the realm of possibility."

But while we’ve been getting really excited about the prospect of another story, director David Frankel is less optimistic.

"[The studio] didn't ask for [a sequel],” he said, continuing: “We had a meeting where we said, 'What could we do if there was a sequel?'

“Maybe it was stupid; we felt like, No, this story has been told... Lauren eventually wrote another book following up 15 years later.

"We came to the same conclusion, that just following the characters wouldn't be the same."

The movie - which starred the likes of Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep - was based on Lauren's bestselling novel.

At the time, it grossed $326 million (£231 million) worldwide and has continued to be a huge success.

The story followed the relationship between frosty magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway).

To mark 15 years since it was released, the cast reunited to chat about the production.

And it turns out Rachel McAdams was actually offered the role of Andy three times.

Frankel said: “We started negotiating with Annie to make a deal, and that didn’t go well with the studio.… We offered it to Rachel McAdams three times.

“The studio was determined to have her, and she was determined not to do it.”

But Anne, 38, said she knew she was perfect for the part, telling Entertainment Weekly: "It spoke to me. It made me feel. It was about a subject that I take very seriously, but in such a wonderfully joyful and lighthearted way."

“I patiently waited until it was my turn, and I got the call. It was the easiest yes in the world. I remember the moment I found out I got the part, I just ran screaming through my apartment. I had a bunch of friends over at the time, I just jumped up in the living room and screamed, ‘I’m going to be in The Devil Wears Prada!’”