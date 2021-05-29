Rachel McAdams says she'd like to play an older Regina George in a Mean Girls sequel

Rachel McAdams has said she would love to play Regina George. Picture: Paramount Pictures/PA Images

By Polly Foreman

Rachel McAdams has said she'd love to revive her famous character in a possible sequel.

It's been almost two decades since Mean Girls was released, but that doesn't mean we don't still rewatch it on a pretty much monthly basis.

The 2004 film, which starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, tells the story of a 16-year-old girl named Cady who befriends a popular group called 'the plastics' when she starts school for the first time.

The head of the group is Rachel McAdams' character Regina George.

Mean Girls was released in 2004. Picture: Paramount

Rachel, now 42, has said she'd love to portray an adult version of Regina in a possible sequel.

(NB: before you get too excited - there is no evidence that there actually is such a sequel in the pipeline).

During the Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-thon, as reported by PopBuzz, Rachel was asked which of her characters she'd like to play again if she got the opportunity.

She said: "I always want to go back and do all of them again. You really fall in love with them. I mean it would be fun to play Regina George later in life and see where life took her after Mean Girls."

Rachel made similar comments in an interview with E! in 2016, in which she teased that she'd love to do a sequel.

She said: "We got to have a reunion at a photo-shoot a couple of years ago and it wasn't enough."

Rachel played Regina George in Mean Girls. Picture: PA

Rachel added that Regina would probably have babies by now, who would have been "plotting her demise in the womb."

Lindsay Lohan echoed Rachel's sentiments last month, saying that she had also been keen for a sequel.

Speaking on Lights Out with David Spade, Lindsay said: "I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2 with the same cast, work with Tina Fey, and the whole crew again. I was excited to do that. But that’s all in their hands, really."