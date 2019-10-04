Mean Girls star who played Regina George's sister looks completely unrecognisable 15 years on

The former film star is now studying full time. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

She's now 23 years old and is at university, and posted a snap to honour 'Mean Girls Day'.

Mean Girls has recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary, which is making us feel seriously old, and this new discovery will blow your mind.

Regina George's younger sister in the film, Kylie George, is all grown up now and her Instagram has been unearthed - and she understandably looks completely different.

Now 23, Nicole Crimi is a gorgeous young woman who's studying Medicine at university in Ontario, Canada and is a far cry away from her time as the booty-shaking younger sister of queen bee, Regina.

Starring alongside Rachael McAdams, Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried, Nicole had her first taste of fame at only eight years old after appearing in a few TV series prior to it in 2001-2002.

Following Mean Girls in 2004, Nicole starred in To Die 4 and Snow, both TV movies later that year, and then in a short called In the Stars in 2006, followed by a role in a TV series called JoJo's Circus.

However, it looks like after then Nicole gave up her acting career and focused on her education, as she's now training to be a doctor and will graduate in 2022.

She graduated with an Honours in Life Science in 2018 after studying for four years, and is now back at the same university studying Medicine.

Her LinkedIn shows that Nicole is also passionate about art and works at a freelance Fine Artist.

Nicole posts a throwback every October 3rd. Picture: Instagram

Nicole poses with Amy Poehler. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Refinery29 about her time on the movie, she said: "I was really close with Rachel McAdams.

"The whole cast was really hilarious, but The Plastics had this one area where they would all hang out and play games.

"Since Rachel played my older sister in the movie, I just saw her as an older sister figure on set."

The former movie star has posted a throwback picture to celebrate Mean Girls Day every year since 2014 on her Instagram account.