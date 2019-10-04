Mean Girls star who played Regina George's sister looks completely unrecognisable 15 years on

4 October 2019, 11:34 | Updated: 4 October 2019, 11:40

The former film star is now studying full time
The former film star is now studying full time. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

She's now 23 years old and is at university, and posted a snap to honour 'Mean Girls Day'.

Mean Girls has recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary, which is making us feel seriously old, and this new discovery will blow your mind.

Regina George's younger sister in the film, Kylie George, is all grown up now and her Instagram has been unearthed - and she understandably looks completely different.

READ MORE: Love Island's Belle Hassan looks unrecognisable in throwback child star pics

Now 23, Nicole Crimi is a gorgeous young woman who's studying Medicine at university in Ontario, Canada and is a far cry away from her time as the booty-shaking younger sister of queen bee, Regina.

Starring alongside Rachael McAdams, Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried, Nicole had her first taste of fame at only eight years old after appearing in a few TV series prior to it in 2001-2002.

Following Mean Girls in 2004, Nicole starred in To Die 4 and Snow, both TV movies later that year, and then in a short called In the Stars in 2006, followed by a role in a TV series called JoJo's Circus.

However, it looks like after then Nicole gave up her acting career and focused on her education, as she's now training to be a doctor and will graduate in 2022.

She graduated with an Honours in Life Science in 2018 after studying for four years, and is now back at the same university studying Medicine.

Her LinkedIn shows that Nicole is also passionate about art and works at a freelance Fine Artist.

Nicole posts a throwback every October 3rd
Nicole posts a throwback every October 3rd. Picture: Instagram
Nicole poses with Amy Poehler
Nicole poses with Amy Poehler. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Refinery29 about her time on the movie, she said: "I was really close with Rachel McAdams.

"The whole cast was really hilarious, but The Plastics had this one area where they would all hang out and play games.

"Since Rachel played my older sister in the movie, I just saw her as an older sister figure on set."

The former movie star has posted a throwback picture to celebrate Mean Girls Day every year since 2014 on her Instagram account.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Emmerdale fans noticed something odd about the show last night

Emmerdale fans claim dramatic Kerry Wyatt scene is ruined by 'random pile of bricks'
Holly and Phil's fun presenting style is a big hit with viewers

This Morning fans in hysterics at hilarious video of Phillip Schofield
Lottie Lion has been targeted by vile trolls

Apprentice 2019 star Lottie Lion releases statement after being sent death threats
Saffron and AJ laughed awkwardly

Piers Morgan insults AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker by asking Strictly stars if they've had sex
The pair have been presenting for 10 years on the show

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will earn extra £150k each for added half-hour of This Morning next year

Trending on Heart

Women are less likely to accept a compliment than men

Women are less likely to accept a compliment than men, study finds

Lifestyle

Vicky Pattison has been praised for her honest post

Vicky Pattison praised for honest post about weight obsession that saw her 'counting blueberries'

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon celebrated her 30th birthday – on the toilet

Stacey Solomon poses on the toilet with her sons while feeding Rex as she celebrates 30th birthday

Celebrities

Most of us check our phones before we go to sleep and when we wake up - but is it harming us?

Sight for square eyes: Experts warn of damage caused by excess screen use

Lifestyle

Try this recipe to get more from your Halloween pumpkin this year

Beat horror of Halloween food waste with this pumpkin soup recipe

Food & Health

This new invention is a game changer

This amazing self-driving wheelie bin will take your rubbish out for you on bin day

Lifestyle