Toy Story 4 hidden references as Boo from Monsters Inc. spotted in latest trailer
22 March 2019, 12:01 | Updated: 22 March 2019, 12:07
The intelligent canines from 2009's Up also appear in the latest Toy Story 4 poster as Pixar tease die-hard fans
Eagle-eyed Pixar fanatics have spotted some hidden references in the latest poster and trailer for Toy Story 4.
The movie - which opens in UK cinemas on June 21 - tells the story of Woody, Buzz and the gang attempting to rescue Forky, a new addition to Bonnie's toy collection.
This week the latest trailer and poster have revealed that some old friends will be making a surprise appearance.
Monsters Inc's Boo seems to be a classmate of Bonnie as fans spotted her trademark pink t-shirt and pigtail hairstyle in the latest clip.
Did you spot the 'Up' Easter egg on #ToyStory's new poster? 🤔— Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 20, 2019
(via @toystory) pic.twitter.com/MgQqnH6q0D
It's a dog's life for Dug and the rest of his canine pals from Pixar's 2009 classic, Up, as they appear in the Toy Story 4 poster.
Dug can be seen playing a card game with three other dogs - Alpha, Beta and Gamma, - who were also a result of an experiment by evil explorer Charles Muntz.
READ MORE: Toy Story 4 trailer: Who sings the song in the trailer? Who are the new characters? Release date and plot