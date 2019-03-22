Toy Story 4 hidden references as Boo from Monsters Inc. spotted in latest trailer

22 March 2019, 12:01 | Updated: 22 March 2019, 12:07

Toy Story fans have spotted some familiar faces in the latest trailer
Toy Story fans have spotted some familiar faces in the latest trailer. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animations

The intelligent canines from 2009's Up also appear in the latest Toy Story 4 poster as Pixar tease die-hard fans

Eagle-eyed Pixar fanatics have spotted some hidden references in the latest poster and trailer for Toy Story 4.

The movie - which opens in UK cinemas on June 21 - tells the story of Woody, Buzz and the gang attempting to rescue Forky, a new addition to Bonnie's toy collection.

This week the latest trailer and poster have revealed that some old friends will be making a surprise appearance.

Monsters Inc's Boo seems to be a classmate of Bonnie as fans spotted her trademark pink t-shirt and pigtail hairstyle in the latest clip.

Boo can be seen in Bonnie's class
Boo can be seen in Bonnie's class. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation
Toy Story 4 will be released in UK cinemas on June 21
Toy Story 4 will be released in UK cinemas on June 21. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation

It's a dog's life for Dug and the rest of his canine pals from Pixar's 2009 classic, Up, as they appear in the Toy Story 4 poster.

Dug can be seen playing a card game with three other dogs - Alpha, Beta and Gamma, - who were also a result of an experiment by evil explorer Charles Muntz.

READ MORE: Toy Story 4 trailer: Who sings the song in the trailer? Who are the new characters? Release date and plot

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

David Attenborough

When is David Attenborough's Our Planet coming to Netflix?

Colin Farrell is appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show to discuss his new movie Dumbo

Who's on The Jonathan Ross Show this week? Dumbo stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito join the line-up
Dumbo hits UK cinemas later this month

Dumbo 2019: UK release date, trailer and cast of Tim Burton's Disney reboot revealed
Victoria is returning for a third series

When is Victoria season 3 on ITV, who's in the cast with Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes, and what events will it cover?

News

Love Island's Alex Miller

Love Island star Alex Miller reveals he considered suicide following reality TV fame

Trending on Heart

Jenna Coleman shot to fame in Emmerdale

Who is Jenna Coleman, is the former Doctor Who actress dating Victoria co-star Tom Hughes and what else has she been in?

Celebrities

Simon Thomas' wife Gemma died from cancer in November 2017

When did Simon Thomas' wife Gemma die, what type of cancer did she have and how old is their son Ethan?

Music

Olly Murs says his 'trust issues' are stopping him from finding love

Olly Murs says fame-related 'trust issues' are stopping him finding love

Celebrities

Olly Murs can do a VERY good impression of Mark Wright

Watch Olly Murs' hilarious impression of best pal Mark Wright

Celebrities

Some schools are changing their clocks

Schools in the UK are replacing analog clocks because children can’t read them

Lifestyle

Nestlé AXES Tooty Frooties as Rowntree's gets an overhaul

Nestlé AXES Tooty Frooties after almost 60 years

Food & Health