Toy Story 4 hidden references as Boo from Monsters Inc. spotted in latest trailer

Toy Story fans have spotted some familiar faces in the latest trailer. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animations

The intelligent canines from 2009's Up also appear in the latest Toy Story 4 poster as Pixar tease die-hard fans

Eagle-eyed Pixar fanatics have spotted some hidden references in the latest poster and trailer for Toy Story 4.

The movie - which opens in UK cinemas on June 21 - tells the story of Woody, Buzz and the gang attempting to rescue Forky, a new addition to Bonnie's toy collection.

This week the latest trailer and poster have revealed that some old friends will be making a surprise appearance.

Monsters Inc's Boo seems to be a classmate of Bonnie as fans spotted her trademark pink t-shirt and pigtail hairstyle in the latest clip.

Boo can be seen in Bonnie's class. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation

Toy Story 4 will be released in UK cinemas on June 21. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation

It's a dog's life for Dug and the rest of his canine pals from Pixar's 2009 classic, Up, as they appear in the Toy Story 4 poster.

Dug can be seen playing a card game with three other dogs - Alpha, Beta and Gamma, - who were also a result of an experiment by evil explorer Charles Muntz.

