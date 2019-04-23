How Toy Story 4 will pay tribute to the late Mr Potato Head actor Don Rickles

Mr Potato Head will appear in the upcoming Toy Story film. Picture: Disney

Toy Story 4's director has confirmed that Mr Potato Head will appear in the upcoming film

Toy Story 4 will pay tribute to Mr Potato Head actor Don Rickles, who sadly died in 2017 aged 90.

The stand up comedian died before he had a chance to record any material for the upcoming film, but the character will still make an appearance.

Don Rickles past away in 2017. Picture: Getty

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley revealed that the character would feature - as his family had given permission for them to use old recordings.

“Of course we loved Don obviously, and after he passed, his family contacted us and asked if there was any way that we could create a performance using the recordings that we had,” said Cooley.

Mr Potato Head will be voiced using old sound recordings from the previous films. Picture: Disney

"Now, he signed to be in Toy Story 4 . Unfortunately we did not get a chance to record him for the film. But we went through, jeez, 25 years of everything we didn’t use for Toy Story 1 , 2 , 3 , the theme parks, the ice capades, the video games – everything that he’s recorded for Mr Potato Head. And we were able to do that.

"I'm very honoured that they asked us to do that, and I’m very honoured that he’s in the film. Nobody can replace him."

Cooley also tweeted: '“Some people say funny things, I say things funny.” -Don Rickles

All of his pieces may be replaceable, but his voice is not. Honored he signed on for TS4, honored he’s in TS4. pic.twitter.com/Q7cTRSQNwh — Josh Cooley (@CooleyUrFaceOff) March 28, 2019

'All of his pieces may be replaceable, but his voice is not. Honored he signed on for TS4, honored he’s in TS4.'