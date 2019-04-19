Toy Story 4 fans are ‘freaking out’ over brand new film trailer

19 April 2019, 11:58 | Updated: 19 April 2019, 12:08

Disney Pixar release brand new teaser clip for Toy Story 4
Disney Pixar release brand new teaser clip for Toy Story 4. Picture: Disney Pixar

The new teaser clip introduces some fresh faces alongside beloved toys Woody and Buzz as the gang head off on ‘the adventure of a lifetime’

Toy Story 4 fans have gone wild for the movie’s brand new teaser clip, which was released on social media just hours before the bank holiday weekend.

The action-packed trailer, titled “Old Friends, New Faces”, features the film’s most beloved toys including Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Bo Peep, but also some never-seen-before characters that have sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Newbies Forky and Duckie join the gang for the fourth instalment of the popular Disney Pixar series, and have already got an expanding fan base thanks to the latest film clip – but they’re not the only fresh toys in the box.

Bo Peep is back with some serious attitude and has brought with her a super-fierce sidekick who sits on her right shoulder. The new character’s name is yet to be announced but from what we can seen in the snippet, the tiny toy – who’s dressed in a teeny police uniform – has bags of sass.

There’s also an incredibly realistic cat causing trouble for the gang. The toy-shredding feline sparked disbelief on Twitter as people questioned whether or not the animation was even real.

One wrote: “Wait, this is Toy Story 4? I thought it was a real cat! OoO CGI has come a LOOOOONG way.”

“I'm shocked by how good the CGI animation for this cat looks in Toy Story 4. I swear it looks like live action footage incorporated into a CG background,” said another.

So what’s the plot? Well this movie sees Woody and the gang embark on a road trip, but things quickly get out of hand when they end up in a whirlwind of chaos at a carnival. According to Tim Allen, who plays Buzz, the ending is so heart-wrenching he could barely get through it!

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie.

“But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy,” wrote Pixar.

As well as the teaser, an all-new poster was released featuring Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Bo Peep.

Toy Story 4 is out in the UK on 21 June 2019.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez stars in new Netflix rom-com, Someone Great

Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez stars in new Netflix movie Someone Great
Among Joanna Dennehy's murder victims were Lukasz Slaboszewski (left) and John Chapman (right)

Who were Joanna Dennehy's victims and how many people did the Peterborough ditch murderer kill?

News

Serial Killer Joanna Dennehy was sentenced to life after killing three men in the Peterborough area

What time is Joanna Dennehy: Serial Killer on ITV tonight and what is the Susanna Reid documentary about?
TV Choice Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Love Island's Georgia Steel claims 'footballer con-man ex' has stolen 'tens of thousands' from her bank account
Rylan Clark-Neal will host It Takes Two

Rylan Clark-Neal lands job hosting Strictly’s It Takes Two

Trending on Heart

Virgin Money Giving Mind Media Awards 2018 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Stacey Solomon shares pic of ‘furry’ baby bump and asks mums for advice

Celebrities

The video has caused outrage on social media (stock image)

YouTube video causes OUTRAGE after it advises 'chubby' girls to wrap themselves in cling film

Lifestyle

Pregnant woman left horrified after stranger throws her coffee in the bin

Pregnant woman left horrified after stranger throws her coffee in the bin

Lifestyle

Sam and Paul haven't shared a bed in over a year

Mummy Diaries fans baffled as Sam Faiers confesses she doesn't think partner Paul Knightley WANTS to share a bed with her

Celebrities

Cadbury Creme Egg

Shocked mum shows just how much sugar is in ONE Creme Egg

Food & Health

Victory House, Leicester Square

These are the best hotels to stay if you're planning a whistle-stop tour of London

Travel