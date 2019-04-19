Toy Story 4 fans are ‘freaking out’ over brand new film trailer

Disney Pixar release brand new teaser clip for Toy Story 4. Picture: Disney Pixar

The new teaser clip introduces some fresh faces alongside beloved toys Woody and Buzz as the gang head off on ‘the adventure of a lifetime’

Toy Story 4 fans have gone wild for the movie’s brand new teaser clip, which was released on social media just hours before the bank holiday weekend.

The action-packed trailer, titled “Old Friends, New Faces”, features the film’s most beloved toys including Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Bo Peep, but also some never-seen-before characters that have sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Newbies Forky and Duckie join the gang for the fourth instalment of the popular Disney Pixar series, and have already got an expanding fan base thanks to the latest film clip – but they’re not the only fresh toys in the box.

Old friends, new faces, and the adventure of a lifetime. #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/VaRO4jsIyh — Pixar (@Pixar) April 18, 2019

Bo Peep is back with some serious attitude and has brought with her a super-fierce sidekick who sits on her right shoulder. The new character’s name is yet to be announced but from what we can seen in the snippet, the tiny toy – who’s dressed in a teeny police uniform – has bags of sass.

There’s also an incredibly realistic cat causing trouble for the gang. The toy-shredding feline sparked disbelief on Twitter as people questioned whether or not the animation was even real.

One wrote: “Wait, this is Toy Story 4? I thought it was a real cat! OoO CGI has come a LOOOOONG way.”

“I'm shocked by how good the CGI animation for this cat looks in Toy Story 4. I swear it looks like live action footage incorporated into a CG background,” said another.

So what’s the plot? Well this movie sees Woody and the gang embark on a road trip, but things quickly get out of hand when they end up in a whirlwind of chaos at a carnival. According to Tim Allen, who plays Buzz, the ending is so heart-wrenching he could barely get through it!

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie.

“But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy,” wrote Pixar.

As well as the teaser, an all-new poster was released featuring Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Bo Peep.

Toy Story 4 is out in the UK on 21 June 2019.