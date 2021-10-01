Ugly Betty 'in talks to return after 11 years'
Rumours are swirling that beloved comedy-drama Ugly Betty could be returning to our screens...
One of the stars of Ugly Betty has hinted that the show could be set for a comeback.
The series ran for four seasons from 2006 until 2010, and starred America Ferrarra as title character, Betty Suarez, who got a job at a coveted fashion magazine despite apparently not having fashion sense.
The show was cancelled over a decade ago, but Eric Mabius - who played Daniel - has hinted it could be about to return.
He was asked by Australian publication TV Tonight whether a revival, reboot or reunion could be in the works, to which he responded: "I don’t know. There’s something being discussed, but I’m not at liberty to say.
"We had an abrupt ending and I think that we all felt that we didn’t have enough time to finish telling the stories that needed to be told."
He added: "I think Ugly Betty was ahead of its time and I think that it would be more timely right now than ever.
"I continue to be proud of that, to be a part of such talent. It was probably the truest work family I’ve ever had."
"Hopefully with enough groundswell, they may even bring the show back for a little bit," he continued.