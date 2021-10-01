Ugly Betty 'in talks to return after 11 years'

Ugly Betty could be returning to TV... Picture: Alamy

Rumours are swirling that beloved comedy-drama Ugly Betty could be returning to our screens...

One of the stars of Ugly Betty has hinted that the show could be set for a comeback.

The series ran for four seasons from 2006 until 2010, and starred America Ferrarra as title character, Betty Suarez, who got a job at a coveted fashion magazine despite apparently not having fashion sense.

The show was cancelled over a decade ago, but Eric Mabius - who played Daniel - has hinted it could be about to return.

Ugly Betty aired between 2006 and 2010. Picture: Alamy

He was asked by Australian publication TV Tonight whether a revival, reboot or reunion could be in the works, to which he responded: "I don’t know. There’s something being discussed, but I’m not at liberty to say.

"We had an abrupt ending and I think that we all felt that we didn’t have enough time to finish telling the stories that needed to be told."

Eric has spoken about the possibility for more Ugly Better episodes. Picture: Alamy

He added: "I think Ugly Betty was ahead of its time and I think that it would be more timely right now than ever.

"I continue to be proud of that, to be a part of such talent. It was probably the truest work family I’ve ever had."

"Hopefully with enough groundswell, they may even bring the show back for a little bit," he continued.