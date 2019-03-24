Victoria star Jenna Coleman “sets a really high bar” says new co-star

24 March 2019, 17:51

Christian Dior : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020
Christian Dior : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020. Picture: Getty

Actress Kate Fleetwood reveals Jenna is a “great leader” who is “supremely prepared” behind the scenes of the period drama

Victoria actress Jenna Coleman has reportedly set a “really high bar” for the cast of the ITV period drama, her latest co-star has revealed.

Actress Kate Fleetwood, who recently joined the show as Queen Victoria’s half-sister Princess Feodora of Leiningen, opened up about Jenna's behind-the-scenes behaviour, confirming that the leading lady was just as Queen-like off camera as she was on.

"Jenna is a great leader. She is supremely prepared, organised, professional. She sets a really high bar for everybody," said Kate, who will be making her debut in series three of the show, which starts tonight.

Speaking highly of the award-winning actress, the newest Victoria cast member confirmed that she had no doubt in Jenna’s ability to play the role of the formidable royal.

"She totally pulls it off. Jenna has a huge amount of authority," she said.

"She’s definitely the monarch but she has such humility as well. I have really enjoyed watching her work and learning from her."

Kate also touched upon the off-screen romance between Jenna, 32, and Tom Hughes, 32, the actor who plays her on-screen husband Prince Albert.

"They are professional and you wouldn’t really know… no one brings their personal lives on set," she explained.

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes will be back as Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in series three of the ITV drama on Sunday 24th March 2019 at 9pm.

