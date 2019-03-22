Who is Jenna Coleman, is the former Doctor Who actress dating Victoria co-star Tom Hughes and what else has she been in?

Jenna Coleman starts opposite boyfriend Tom Hughes in Victoria. Picture: Shutterstock

CHAT

Who is Jenna Coleman and how old is she?

Jenna-Louise Coleman was born 27 April 1986, and hails from the seaside town of Blackpool.

She was given the name of Jenna by her grandmother, after the character Jenna Wade in 80s American TV series Dallas.

Jenna landed the role of Jasmine Thomas in Emmerdale back in 2005 while she was still auditioning for drama-schools.

Jenna Coleman shot to fame in Emmerdale. Picture: Shutterstock

What else has Jenna Coleman starred in on TV and film?

Jenna landed several award nominations for her appearance as Jasmine Thomas in Emmerdale, and she soon found further success playing schoolgirl Lindsay in Waterloo Road.

Jenna's big breakthrough into the A-list came when she landed a cameo role in Marvel's Captain America: The First Avenger. In scenes set during the early days of World War Two, Jenna played the love interest of Sebastian Stan's character.

In 2012, Jenna became one of the most recognisable women in the country as she became Doctor Who's latest travel companion, Clara Oswald.

Jenna proved universally popular with Doctor Who fans and critics alike, but chose to depart the sci-fi epic after three series' to portray Queen Victoria in ITV's Victoria which launched in 2016.

Her movie credits also include 2016's Me Before You, an adaptation of the popular Jojo Moyes romantic novel.

Jenna landed the role of Queen Victoria in 2016. Picture: Shutterstock

Is Jenna Coleman dating Victoria co-star Tom Hughes?

After meeting on the set of 2016's debut series of Victoria, Jenna Coleman and co-star Tom Hughes became romantically involved.

The couple play on-screen couple, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, but prefer to keep their personal romance a private matter.

When attending events together, the pair refuse to be in the same photograph and won't talk publicly about their romance.

Despite rumours of an engagement, in response to the question in a recent Harper's Bazaar interview, Jenna simply 'waved her ringless fingers in response.'