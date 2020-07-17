How can you watch Succession in the UK and will there be a series three?

17 July 2020, 17:18 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 17:20

Your need-to-know on HBO series Succession
Your need-to-know on HBO series Succession. Picture: HBO

How can you watch HBO TV show Succession in the UK and is it available to stream online?

Satirical TV show Succession has become a huge hit since its release in 2018, and the HBO series is currently in its second season.

The comedy-drama - which was created by Jesse Armstrong, who is also behind Fresh Meat and Peep Show - has been nominated for a number of Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA awards.

It tells the story of the Roy family, as the head of the family Logan - played by Brian Cox - prepares to hand down his family business.

Succession is available to watch on NOWTV and Sky
Succession is available to watch on NOWTV and Sky. Picture: HBO

How can you watch Succession in the UK?

Succession was created by HBO, and is available to watch on NOWTV in the UK. Customers with a NOWTV Entertainment Pass will be able to watch the show.

And according to Metro, both series' are available to stream on Sky TV and Sky On-Demand.

The first two series' were aired on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

Season three of succession was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic
Season three of succession was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: HBO

Will there be a third season of Succession?

A third season of the show has been commissioned, but this has sadly been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

HBO said, according to Deadline: "We are looking forward to resuming pre-production when it is safe and healthy for everyone working on our shows to do so. Where possible, our writers are continuing to write remotely."

Brian Cox - who plays Logan - also spoke out on a third series, telling The Scotsman: "We’re just on hold. We will resume as soon as it is safe to."

While the first and second series' premiered in 2018 and 2019 respectively, it is unlikely we will get a third season until at least 2021.

Will there be more seasons of Succession?

The third series of the show was commissioned in August 2019, but there has been no formal announcement on further series'.

