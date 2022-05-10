How can I watch HBO's The Staircase in the UK?

Where to watch The Staircase: how can I watch the 2022 crime drama in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Staircase is a brand-new crime drama based on the real-life story of Michael Peterson, a North Carolina novelist accused of murdering his wife Kathleen.

The eight-part series stars Colin Firth and Toni Colette, and has proved a huge hit with viewers since it was released earlier this month.

It was created by Antonio Campos, and also stars Sophie Turner, Odessa Young, Juliette Binoche, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The series premiered on HBO Max in the US, which isn't available over here. Here's what you need to know about how to watch it in the UK.

The Staircase is based on a true story. Picture: HBO

How can I watch The Staircase in the UK?

The Staircase is available to watch on NOW in the UK. If you don't already have a membership to the streaming service, you can purchase an Entertainment Pass for £9.99 a month. If you're a first-time subscriber, you can also get a seven-day free trial.

The Staircase is available to watch on NOW in the UK. Picture: HBO

The first three episodes dropped on Thursday, May 5. The following episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays.

You can also watch the series on Sky Atlantic, which will broadcast episode four at from 8.00am and 9pm on Thursday, May 12.

What is The Staircase about?

The Staircase tells the real-life story of crime novelist and aspiring politician who became the prime suspect after his wife was found dead at the bottom of their staircase in 2001.