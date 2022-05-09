How many episodes of The Staircase are there?

By Polly Foreman

The Staircase episodes: how many episodes of the 2022 HBO true crime series are there and how can you watch them in the UK?

The Staircase, a brand-new crime drama starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, has proved a huge hit since it dropped on HBO Max earlier this month.

Based on a French documentary of the same name, it tells the real-life story of Michael Peterson (Firth), a North Carolina crime novelist accused of murdering his wife Kathleen (Collette).

It was created by Antonio Campos, and also stars Juliette Binoche, Sophie Turner, Odessa Young, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

If you're just getting started on the series, here's your need-to-know on the episodes...

How many episodes of The Staircase are there?

There are eight episodes in total, which are released weekly.

How can I watch The Staircase in the UK?

The Staircase is available to watch on NOW in the UK.

You can purchase an Entertainment Pass for £9.99 a month, and first-time subscribers can get a seven-day free trial.

When is the next episode of The Staircase out?

The first three episodes premiered on Thursday, May 5, and episode four is set to be released on Thursday, May 12.

The following episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays.