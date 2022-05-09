How many episodes of The Staircase are there?

9 May 2022, 11:59 | Updated: 9 May 2022, 14:12

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Staircase episodes: how many episodes of the 2022 HBO true crime series are there and how can you watch them in the UK?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Staircase, a brand-new crime drama starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, has proved a huge hit since it dropped on HBO Max earlier this month.

Listen now on Global Player: Ryan, Adam, and Scott Thomas return for Mancs on the Mic season two

Based on a French documentary of the same name, it tells the real-life story of Michael Peterson (Firth), a North Carolina crime novelist accused of murdering his wife Kathleen (Collette).

It was created by Antonio Campos, and also stars Juliette Binoche, Sophie Turner, Odessa Young, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

If you're just getting started on the series, here's your need-to-know on the episodes...

The Staircase is available to watch on NOW in the UK
The Staircase is available to watch on NOW in the UK. Picture: HBO

How many episodes of The Staircase are there?

There are eight episodes in total, which are released weekly.

How can I watch The Staircase in the UK?

The Staircase is available to watch on NOW in the UK.

You can purchase an Entertainment Pass for £9.99 a month, and first-time subscribers can get a seven-day free trial.

Colin Firth stars as Michael Peterson in The Staircase
Colin Firth stars as Michael Peterson in The Staircase. Picture: HBO

When is the next episode of The Staircase out?

The first three episodes premiered on Thursday, May 5, and episode four is set to be released on Thursday, May 12.

The following episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays.

