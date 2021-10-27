What does limited series mean on Netflix?

27 October 2021, 15:31

The Queen's Gambit is a limited series on Netflix
The Queen's Gambit is a limited series on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Limited series meaning: what does it mean when a Netflix show is a 'limited series'?

Netflix have knocked it out the park with their incredible new releases over the last year, some of which are billed as 'limited series'.

Many viewers may be wondering what the meaning of limited series is, as not all new releases are named as such.

Here's your need-to-know on what it means when a series is called a limited series.

What is a limited series?

If a show is a 'limited series', it generally means that it is standalone and there won't be future seasons.

Therefore, a limited series is one that has a clear beginning, middle, and end - and the last episode is unlikely to feature a cliffhanger or hint that there's more to the story.

A limited series is essentially a miniseries, and is usually between four and 10 episodes long.

Maid is a recent example of a limited series on Netflix
Maid is a recent example of a limited series on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Do limited series' ever get a series two?

Just because a show is billed as a limited series, that doesn't necessarily mean that they definitely won't be renewed.

While the majority are standalone, there have been cases where limited series' have been renewed, sometimes with an entirely different story or cast.

What are some examples of limited series'?

Maid, The Queen's Gambit, and Maniac are all popular examples of limited series', with each featuring their own standalone series.

