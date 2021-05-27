What time is the Friends reunion on TV tonight?

When is the Friends reunion on, what channel is it in, and is it available online?

The Friends reunion is officially airing tonight, and we couldn't be more excited to have our favourite gang back together.

The one-off special will see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer all reminisce about the show with host James Corden, and they'll be joined by a number of special guests.

All the cast took to Instagram earlier this month to confirm the release date, with Jennifer Aniston writing: "It’s official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax — could we BE any more excited?! 😝❤️".

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch in the UK.

What time is the Friends reunion on TV?

The reunion airs on Sky One at 8pm in the UK.

Sky took to Twitter to announce the news, writing: "The One Where… we bring you Friends: The Reunion

"Sky One, May 27, 8pm.

How can I watch the Friends reunion online?

Since 8am on May 27, the Friends reunion has been available to stream on NOWTV.

It was confirmed in February 2020 that the cast would would reunite for a one-off special.

However, the show was repeatedly pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic - but Jennifer previously teased that the show would be 'more exciting' because of the delay.

She told Variety: "Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it. [But] it’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.

"So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys."

