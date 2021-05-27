Friends reunion length: how long is the one-off special?

How long is the Friends reunion? Picture: HBO Max

How long is the Friends reunion special and is it a series or one episode?

The Friends reunion is finally on our screens, and available to watch on NOWTV from today (Thursday May 27).

The episode will see David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry reminisce about the show, and they'll be joined by a number of special guests.

It will be hosted by James Corden, and one major revelation from the show is that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston fancied each other while filming.

Here's your need-to-know on how long the episode is.

The Friends reunion is available to stream now. Picture: HBO Max

How long is the Friends reunion special?

The special last for one hour and 44 minutes, meaning there is plenty of time to get reacquainted with your favourite gang.

Is the Friends reunion a series?

There will just be one episode of the Friends reunion, and this won't be a new episode of the show - but will instead see the stars reminiscing about the sitcom.

When is the Friends reunion airing?

In the UK, the Friends reunion will air at 8pm on Thursday 27 May on Sky One.

Can I watch the Friends reunion online?

The Friends reunion is also available to stream on NOWTV. The episode has been on the platform since 8am on Thursday 27 May.

It was confirmed in February 2020 that the gang would reunite for a one-off special of the beloved sitcom.

Friends aired between 1994 and 2004. Picture: Getty

The show was repeatedly pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, but Jennifer previously teased that the show would be 'more exciting' because of the delay.

She told Variety: "Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it. [But] it’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.

"So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys."

