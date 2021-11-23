What time is Selling Sunset season four out on Netflix?

23 November 2021, 15:49

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

When does Selling Sunset return and what time will season four be released on Netflix?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The long-awaited Selling Sunset season four release date is finally here, and we're so excited to catch up with our favourite gang of LA brokers.

The Netflix show will return for its fourth instalment on Wednesday November 24, meaning we don't have long to wait to find out what the likes of Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, and Chrishell Stause have been up to.

The season finale of season three saw Chrishell dramatically storm out of Christine's wedding, while Davina Poratz still struggled to sell the $75 million house.

If you (like us) have been eagerly awaiting the new series since bingeing all over season three in one day, here's everything you need to know about how to watch it...

Selling Sunset is back
Selling Sunset is back. Picture: Netflix

What time and date is Selling Sunset season four out?

Selling Sunset season four will be released on November 24, 2021.

As with other Netflix shows, it's expected that the new episodes will land at 8am GMT.

The new series will see old favourites like Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Heather Young, Maya Vander, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim return - and they'll be joined by two new brokers, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Vilela.

The reality series follows the lives of the brokers who work at The Oppenheim Group, as they attempt to sell some of LA's most extravagant homes in exchange for hefty commissions.

The new series will see two new brokers join the company
The new series will see two new brokers join the company. Picture: Netflix

The official Netflix synopsis for season four reads: "The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back!

"Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality series set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, follows seven of the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

"They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact.

"This season, the ladies deal with even more mind-blowing mansions, shocking new romances, and explosive truths that will change their lives, relationships and careers forever."

