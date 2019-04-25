When is Liar season 2 back and who is in the cast?

Liar season 2 is set to hit our screens this autumn. Picture: PA

The psychological thriller is back with a MAJOR new cast member who has been tasked with investigating rapist Andrew’s grizzly murder

Gripping ITV thriller Liar is back for a second series with the addition of a famous new face.

First look pictures of the hotly anticipated follow-up have revealed that ex Coronation Street favourite and Cheat star Katherine Kelly has joined the cast.

The second run of the award-winning thriller has already started filming and will pick up where it left off – with the murder of rapist Andrew Earlham.

Here's everything you need to know about Liar season two, from the plot to the cast.

The second run of the award-winning thriller began filming in March this year. Picture: PA

When is Liar season 2 back?

Liar season 2 began shooting in March this year.

The award-winning show is set to return to our TV screens in autumn 2019, according to writers Harry and Jack Williams, although the duo didn't confirm a specific date.

What happened at the end of Liar season 1?

The award-winning six-part thriller ended on a shocking cliffhanger in 2017 when rapist Andrew Earlham was found dead in the Kent marshes with his throat slit and blood all over his shirt.

The serial rapist had been missing for weeks after vanishing from his home on the night Laura discovered his horrific crimes.

Uncovering a series of disturbing videos that showed Andrew raping 19 different women, the teacher finally thought she had the crucial evidence she needed to prove his guilt.

But as the police went to arrest him, he had already disappeared.

His dead body was found shortly after and the grizzly discovery left us asking one huge question – who murdered him?

Who is in the Liar season 2 cast?

Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd will reprise their roles as Laura Nielson and Andrew Earlham for season two, but there's also been a major cast update – actress Katherine Kelly has joined the show!

The ex Coronation Street star is set to play new character DI Renton – a police officer who has been tasked with delving into Andrew Earlham’s very recent past.

The Widow's Howard Charles and Downton Abbey's Amy Nuttall will also star in the next chapter of the nail-biting drama.

Cheat actress Katherine Kelly will star as Detective Inspector Renton in the brand new series. Picture: PA

What is the plot of Liar season 2?

The much-awaited second series begins three weeks after police issue an arrest warrant for Andrew.

He is wanted in connection with the sexual assault of 19 women, but authorities fail to hold the disgraced doctor in custody and instead find his dead body floating amongst the muddy marshes of Kent.

What follows is a deep dive into the days and weeks leading up to the rapist's death, which uncovers some shocking secrets and "a different lie".

Writers Harry and Jack Williams have promised to keep you guessing with a plot packed full of sinister twists and turns that will have you asking, "Who’s lying about what?"

We can't wait!