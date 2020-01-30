James Corden defends not driving during Carpool Karaoke after fan backlash

James Corden has spoken out about the scandal surrounding his Carpool Karaoke series.

Fans of Carpool Karaoke were shocked last week to discover that James Corden’s car is towed by a truck.

The Late Late Show host was out and about around Los Angeles with global superstar Justin Bieber filming the segment when he was caught by a fan.

And now James has been forced to apologise for the scandal, saying he thought ‘everyone’ knew that he wasn’t always in control of the steering.

Addressing the audience during his US talk show, the 41-year-old said: “I thought we all knew this, I’m sorry that you’re all so deep in the reality of Carpool Karaoke.”

He went on: “It’s TV and sometimes we do stuff just for the sake of entertainment but when it comes to Carpool, apart from on some very rare occasions for safety, I am driving the car and I want credit for it because I was raised driving on a completely different side of the road.”

James then insisted that for the majority of the episodes he really is driving, and has only used a tow for a small number of celebs, including Meghan Trainor, Migos, Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber.

Before adding: “I want to say right now to our audience I am nothing if not a man of integrity. That said, please be sure to check out the brand new series of Carpool Karaoke.”

This comes after Justin Bieber himself trolled James on Twitter after a photo showed James and Biebs being guided by a truck during their third episode together.

Tweeting his 108.6million followers, the popstar said: “Wait… you weren’t driving the car? How could you James? I’m shocked.”

James previously explained that when he was filming Justin’s Carpool Karaoke, they used a tow truck because “it was a safety issue", before adding: "Frankly, I kept getting lost in his eyes.”

Last week, producer on the Late Late Show, Ben Winston spoke out on the controversy, and confirmed the presenter does drive the car most of the time.

Replying to speculation on social media, he hit back: “Not true! We only use a rig when we are doing a ‘stunt’ as part of the Carpool – when it would be impossible for James to drive!

“This has occurred only maybe 4 times in 50 or so carpools… Safety is key!”