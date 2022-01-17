When is the next Euphoria episode out? Season two episode guide

When does the next episode of Euphoria come out and what day and date are they released?

The much-anticipated season two of Euphoria has finally begun, and many fans are clamouring to know when they can watch the next episode.

The HBO series, which stars Zendaya, follows the lives of a group of teenagers navigating high school, covering issues like love, friendships, identity, trauma, and drugs.

The episodes are released weekly, and are available to stream on NOWTV in the UK.

Here's how you can watch them...

When are the Euphoria episodes released?

The episodes are released here at the same time as in the US, with episode one dropping on Monday January 10 at 2am GMT.

This means that the episodes will be released each Monday until the series finale.

You can either watch the episodes on NOW, or tune into Sky Atlantic at 9pm every Monday.

How many episodes of Euphoria are there?

It is thought that there will be eight episodes of the new series, which would be the same as season one.

Who is in the Euphoria season two cast?

Many of the season one cast have returned to the show, including Zendaya as Rue Bennett.

Hunter Schafer has also reprised her role as Jules Vaughan, while Alexa Demi and and Jacob Eldordi have also returned as Nate Jacobs and Maddy Perex respectively.

