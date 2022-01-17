When is the next Euphoria episode out? Season two episode guide

17 January 2022, 09:45

When does the next episode of Euphoria come out and what day and date are they released?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The much-anticipated season two of Euphoria has finally begun, and many fans are clamouring to know when they can watch the next episode.

The HBO series, which stars Zendaya, follows the lives of a group of teenagers navigating high school, covering issues like love, friendships, identity, trauma, and drugs.

The episodes are released weekly, and are available to stream on NOWTV in the UK.

Here's how you can watch them...

Zendaya stars in HBO's Euphoria
Zendaya stars in HBO's Euphoria. Picture: HBO

When are the Euphoria episodes released?

The episodes are released here at the same time as in the US, with episode one dropping on Monday January 10 at 2am GMT.

This means that the episodes will be released each Monday until the series finale.

You can either watch the episodes on NOW, or tune into Sky Atlantic at 9pm every Monday.

How many episodes of Euphoria are there?

It is thought that there will be eight episodes of the new series, which would be the same as season one.

New episodes are released weekly on Mondays in the UK
New episodes are released weekly on Mondays in the UK. Picture: HBO

Who is in the Euphoria season two cast?

Many of the season one cast have returned to the show, including Zendaya as Rue Bennett.

Hunter Schafer has also reprised her role as Jules Vaughan, while Alexa Demi and and Jacob Eldordi have also returned as Nate Jacobs and Maddy Perex respectively.

Also returning in the cast are:

  • Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard
  • Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard
  • Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez
  • Storm Reid as Gia Bennett
  • Nika King as Leslie Bennett
  • Angus Cloud as Fezco

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

BGT 2022

Amanda Holden 'in tears' as Britain's Got Talent resumes filming - with two Golden Buzzers on the first day
Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning for two weeks

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

Anthony Quinlan is dating Hollyoaks’ Nikki Sanderson

Inside Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan’s secret romance with Hollyoaks’ Nikki Sanderson
Has Poodle finally been rumbled?

Masked Singer fans 'rumble' Poodle's identity after one key clue

Trending on Heart

Barney Walsh and Stephanie Del Valle Diaz appear to have made their romance 'official'

Bradley Walsh's son Barney 'dating' former Miss World Stephanie Del Valle Diaz

Celebrities

The weather is set to get even colder soon

UK weather: Exact date snow will fall revealed as temperatures drop to -2C

Lifestyle

The bride has asked the internet for advice (stock images)

Bride divides opinion after revealing she doesn't want her groom's sister to be a bridesmaid

Lifestyle

Katy Perry heart breakfast

Katy Perry reveals Orlando Bloom's worst habit

Sean Rice has tragically passed away aged 49

Dancing On Ice stars pay tribute after pro skater Sean Rice dies aged 49

Celebrities

Ben Foden and Una Healy were married

Why did Ben Foden and Una Healy split?

Celebrities

Connor Ball is on Dancing on Ice 2022

Who is Dancing On Ice's Connor Ball? Age, career and girlfriend revealed

Dancing On Ice 2022

Ria Hebdon has joined the Dancing on Ice line up

Who is Dancing on Ice's Ria Hebden? Lorraine star's age, career and husband revealed

Dancing On Ice 2022

All you need are a few bits of kit to get your home gym up and running

Best workout equipment for creating a home gym

Lifestyle

Your need-to-know on Dancing On Ice star Bez

Who is Bez? Dancing On Ice star's age, career and net worth revealed
Stef Reid is taking part in Dancing On Ice 2022

Who is Stef Reid? Dancing On Ice star's age, Instagram and career revealed

Celebrities

Regan Gascoigne has joined Dancing On Ice

How old is Dancing On Ice's Regan Gascoigne and what is he famous for?

Dancing On Ice 2022

Liberty Poole is a contestant on this year's Dancing On Ice

Who is Liberty Poole? Dancing On Ice star's age, Instagram and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Kye Whyte has joined the Dancing On Ice line up

Who is Dancing On Ice's Kye Whyte? Age and BMX career revealed

Dancing On Ice 2022

Rachel Stevens has joined the Dancing on Ice line up

Who is Dancing On Ice's Rachel Stevens? Age, husband and net worth revealed

Dancing On Ice 2022