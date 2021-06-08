When was Sweet Tooth filmed?

When was Netflix's Sweet Tooth filmed? Picture: Netflix

What year was Sweet Tooth filmed and was it during the coronavirus pandemic? Find out when the Netflix series was filmed.

Sweet Tooth has shot up the Netflix chart since it dropped on the streaming service last week, and viewers can't get enough of the new show.

The drama is set in a post-apocalyptic world, and tells the story of a 'hybrid' boy named Gus, who was born while a mysterious virus wiped out much of the human population.

Gus was born half deer half boy, and grew up in hiding in the woods with his dad. The pair were forced to flee from society because hybrids were hunted by humans who blamed them for the virus.

Here's your need-to-know on when the show was filmed.

When was Sweet Tooth filmed?

The show is based on a set of comics by Jeff Lemire, which were written in the early 2010s - so any parallels between the pandemic in the series and the coronavirus pandemic are purely coincidental.

The pilot was filmed in 2019, before the pandemic broke out, with the rest of the show filmed in 2020.

Speaking about filming during the pandemic, co-showrunner Beth Schwartz told Variety: "The pilot was already shot before the pandemic and we had broken the first season."

She added: "We didn’t change our storylines because the show isn’t really about the pandemic. It’s more about Gus’ journey to find his family and the aftereffects of what a worldwide pandemic can do.

"There were some details in terms of production that we were able to have more of a shorthand [with] because people know what it’s like to be living in a pandemic.

"We have some signs that say, 'Six feet apart,' those kind of things that people can get right away. For some episodes, we were conscious of not having a ton of extras, but we didn’t really change our storylines at all."

Co-showrunner Jim Mickle added: "Weirdly, the show was our escape because all of a sudden we’re all on a Zoom screen together going through the craziness of last year. If anything, it allowed us to forget about the real world and go into Gus’ world for a little bit. And that was a happy, safe place for us all for months."

