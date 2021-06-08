How many episodes of Sweet Tooth are there?

How many episodes of Sweet Tooth are there on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Sweet Tooth episode guide: how many episodes of the Netflix series are there?

Sweet Tooth is the latest Netflix show to have us all hooked, and we can't get enough of the new series.

It's based on a set of comics by Jeff Lemire, and is set in post-apocalyptic America.

It centres around a 'hybrid' boy named Gus, who was born while a mysterious virus wiped out much of the human population.

Gus was born half deer half boy, and was forced to flee society with his dad due to the fact that many humans blamed 'hybrids' for the virus - and they were in danger of being hunted.

If you've just got started and are wondering how many episodes are left, we've got the lowdown....

Sweet Tooth is based on a set of comics written in the early 2010s. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes of Sweet Tooth are there on Netflix?

There are eight episodes in total, which are as follows:

Out of the Deep Woods Sorry About All the Dead People Weird Deer S*** Secret Sauce What's in the Freezer? Stranger Dancer on a Train When Pubba Met Birdie Big Man

Sweet Tooth is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

What is Sweet Tooth about?

Sweet Tooth centres around a hybrid boy named Gus, who grew up in the wilderness with his father due to the fact that his kind were blamed for a mysterious virus - 'The Great Crumble' - that wiped out much of the population 10 years earlier.

Gus ends up befriending a man named Jepperd, and the pair set off on an adventure across America in search of answers.

The series is considerably darker than the original comic, and the show's creators have spoken about their desire to make it more family-friendly.

Executive producer Susan Downey told Variety: "The ambition was to create it for a family audience. We want the whole family to be able to watch together. We talked to Jeff Lemire about how Gus is our true north and how his journey and his relationship to Jep and this interesting cast of characters and challenges they meet along the way are what’s important."