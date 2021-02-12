Where can I watch My Mum Tracy Beaker?

My Mum Tracy Beaker comes out this Friday - here's your need-to-know on how and where you can watch it.

In news that singlehandedly made our year, Tracy Beaker is finally back for a brand-new reboot of our favourite childhood show.

The first episode of My Mum Tracy Beaker aired on Friday 12 February, and saw the return of Dani Harmer as the title role.

It will see a grown-up Tracy navigate life as a single mum to daughter Jess, with the BBC synopsis reading: "Jess Beaker loves her life with her mum Tracy, until famous footballer Sean Godfrey enters the picture!"

Here's your need-to-know on how and where you can watch the show.

Tracy Beaker is back! Picture: BBC

What channel is My Mum Tracy Beaker on?

The show is on CBBC, and will also be available on the BBC iPlayer.

What channel is CBBC on Virgin, Sky and Freeview?

On Virgin, CBBC HD can be found on channel 701.

On Freeview, it is channel 201.

On Sky, it's 643.

My Mum Tracy Beaker returns on Friday. Picture: BBC

How can I watch My Mum Tracy Beaker on TV?

There are three episodes of My Mum Tracy Beaker, which will all air on CBBC this weekend.

The first show aired at 5pm on Friday 12 February, while the second and third will follow at the same time on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th.

Dani Harmer will reprise her role as Tracy. Picture: BBC

What is My Mum Tracy Beaker about?

The series follows Tracy's life as a single mum to daughter Jess.

Speaking about reading the script for the first time, Dani Harmer - who plays Tracy - said: “As soon as I read it I was like, ‘This is exactly how Tracy would be as a mum’,

“Her daughter is amazing. They’re kind of complete opposites to be honest with you. Obviously, Tracy kind of just speaks before she thinks – she’s very emotional, she’s very feisty.

"Whereas Jess is a bit more reserved. She’s a bit more chilled, she is really intelligent.

"But those two together, it’s just a match made in heaven. They’re not only mother and daughter, they’re friends as well and I think that comes across in the show."

