Where is Motherland filmed?

By Polly Foreman

If you still haven't got around to starting BBC sitcom Motherland, we recommend you get onto it, pronto.

The series - which first aired on BBC Two in 2016 - is now in its third series, and it's proving an absolute hit with viewers.

It follows a group of mums (and one dad) living in London, navigating the highs and lows of parenting.

It stars Anna Maxwell Martin, Lucy Punch, Diane Morgan, Paul Ready, and Phillipa Dunne, and all episodes are available to watch in iPlayer.

If you've been watching the show and wondering where it was filmed, we've got the lowdown...

Motherland was filmed on location in west London. Picture: BBC

The show is set in west London, and the majority of the filming took place in locations in the area.

Speaking ahead of the release of season two, producer Richard Boden told Broadcast Now that it was filmed on location around Chiswick and Acton.

He said: "As Motherland was all shot on location, we needed lots of mums and masses of children to make the school-gate drop-offs, birthday parties and swimming pool gatherings realistic. As a result, we were more expensive than most comedy series."

Where is the school in Motherland?

According to Chiswick W4, the school scenes in the show were filmed at the Southfield Primary School in Bedford Park, Chiswick, London.

Motherland is airing weekly on BBC Two. Picture: BBC

What is Motherland about?

Motherland follows a group of mums living in London.

The summary for the third season reads: "As an outbreak of headlice sweeps the school, Julia finds herself accused of triggering a second wave.

"Ostracised by the other mums, she needs to find a way back into their good books and decides to throw a nit treatment party at her home.

"The gathering reveals that Anne has some big news, Meg is facing a crisis, Kevin has committed a terrible crime of passion and Liz is waiting to hear about a possible career move."

Motherland is available to watch in the BBC iPlayer now