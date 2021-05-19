How many episodes of Motherland season three are there?

Motherland episodes: how many episodes are there in season three of the Netflix show?

Motherland season three recently arrived on the BBC, and the new series of the beloved sitcom is proving a huge hit with viewers.

The show is set in London, and follows a group of women as they tackle the trials and tribulations of motherhood.

The series first aired on BBC Two in 2016, and stars Anna Maxwell Martin, Lucy Punch, Diane Morgan, Paul Ready, and Phillipa Dunne.

Here's your need-to-know on how many episodes you can expect in the latest series...

How many episodes of Motherland series three are there?

There are five episodes in the third season of Motherland, and each of them last for half an hour.

Each episode airs weekly on Mondays at 9pm, and all are available to watch now on the iPlayer.

What is Motherland about?

Motherland follows a group of mums living in London.

The summary for the third season reads: "As an outbreak of headlice sweeps the school, Julia finds herself accused of triggering a second wave.

"Ostracised by the other mums, she needs to find a way back into their good books and decides to throw a nit treatment party at her home.

"The gathering reveals that Anne has some big news, Meg is facing a crisis, Kevin has committed a terrible crime of passion and Liz is waiting to hear about a possible career move."

The show's co-creator Sharon Horgan, also known for her role in Channel 4's Catastrophe, told Virgin Media: "We wanted to say that it can be sometimes as scary as an adult starting school as it is for the kids. Youʼve got to find your tribe. And so, we wanted to put together this group of characters who became a little set of misfits.

And when askedwhy the show ignores the good side to parenting, she added: "Well, Iʼve never had that experience. I've only ever had the experience of being shambling and terrified. And I think, generally, thatʼs what I find funny, people in difficult situations trying to find a way out of it."

