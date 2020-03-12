Where is Noughts and Crosses based and what year is the BBC drama set in?

Where is Noughts and Crosses based, when is it set and where was the BBC series filmed?

Based on the bestselling novel series by Malorie Blackman, Noughts and Crosses follows two teenagers, Sephy and Callum, as they fall in love despite being in opposing factions.

While Sephy is a Cross, a member of the black ruling class and daughter of a prominent politician, Callum is a Nought, a white member of the underclass.”

So as the show kicks off on BBC, viewers have been questioning where it is set and what year Noughts and Crosses is set in? Here’s everything you need to know…

Noughts and Crosses. Picture: BBC

Where is Noughts and Crosses set? And what year is Noughts and Crosses set in?

Noughts and Crosses is set in Albion - an alternate society situated in the UK.

Read More: Noughts and Crosses fans distracted as EastEnders’ Ben Mitchell makes surprise appearance

While the book was set in the 1960s and featured technology from the 1980’s, the TV series is set in the present day.

In this dystopian world, the black ‘Cross’ people rule over the white ‘Noughts’.

Albion was colonised by Crosses 700 years ago and they are now the oppressors of the Noughts.

Noughts and Crosses. Picture: BBC

Where was Noughts and Crosses filmed?

Noughts and Crosses was filmed in South Africa, with most of it captured in the city of Cape Town in November 2018 until mid-2019.

Locations include the suburb of Constantia and the docks of Cape Town.

The Aprica Military Academy was shot in The Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town which is the oldest building in South Africa.

Read More: Noughts & Crosses: Trailer, plot, cast and release date of BBC series revealed