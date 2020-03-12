Where is Noughts and Crosses based and what year is the BBC drama set in?

12 March 2020, 20:00 | Updated: 12 March 2020, 20:01

Where is Noughts and Crosses based, when is it set and where was the BBC series filmed?

Based on the bestselling novel series by Malorie Blackman, Noughts and Crosses follows two teenagers, Sephy and Callum, as they fall in love despite being in opposing factions.

While Sephy is a Cross, a member of the black ruling class and daughter of a prominent politician, Callum is a Nought, a white member of the underclass.”

So as the show kicks off on BBC, viewers have been questioning where it is set and what year Noughts and Crosses is set in? Here’s everything you need to know…

Noughts and Crosses
Noughts and Crosses. Picture: BBC

Where is Noughts and Crosses set? And what year is Noughts and Crosses set in?

Noughts and Crosses is set in Albion - an alternate society situated in the UK.

Read More: Noughts and Crosses fans distracted as EastEnders’ Ben Mitchell makes surprise appearance

While the book was set in the 1960s and featured technology from the 1980’s, the TV series is set in the present day.

In this dystopian world, the black ‘Cross’ people rule over the white ‘Noughts’.

Albion was colonised by Crosses 700 years ago and they are now the oppressors of the Noughts.

Noughts and Crosses
Noughts and Crosses. Picture: BBC

Where was Noughts and Crosses filmed?

Noughts and Crosses was filmed in South Africa, with most of it captured in the city of Cape Town in November 2018 until mid-2019.

Locations include the suburb of Constantia and the docks of Cape Town.

The Aprica Military Academy was shot in The Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town which is the oldest building in South Africa.

Read More: Noughts & Crosses: Trailer, plot, cast and release date of BBC series revealed

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jacqueline could potentially return to her role as Lauren

Jacqueline Jossa teases EastEnders return exciting the soap's fans

Celebrities

Samson Dingle on Emmerdale

Who plays Samson Dingle in Emmerdale, how old is he and who is his mum in the ITV soap?
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are being protected on This Morning

Will This Morning be cancelled because of coronavirus? ITV bosses take extreme measures to protect Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

This Morning

Holly Willoughby's dress on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £240 monochrome midi dress from Iris

This Morning

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway finale at risk as coronavirus outbreak continues

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway final at risk as coronavirus outbreak continues

Trending on Heart

The government recommended that those with minor symptoms should self-isolate

Everyone in the UK with a cough or fever should self-isolate for seven days, government announce

Lifestyle

Will schools close as in the delay phase of Coronavirus?

Will schools close in the delay phase of Coronavirus? Latest government advice

Lifestyle

Dry hands are no joke

How to look after dry hands after washing them too much because of the coronavirus

Lifestyle

Britain has moved into the delay phase of the Coronavirus

What is the Coronavirus delay phase and what would that mean for the UK?

Lifestyle

All the latest travel advice and restrictions

Coronavirus travel advice: can you still go on holiday to Spain, France, Italy and the USA?

Lifestyle

Only one dog in the world have tested positive for coronavirus

Can my dog get coronavirus and can they spread COVID-19?

Lifestyle