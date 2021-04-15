Where is the Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

15 April 2021, 12:29

The Great British Sewing Bee is back on BBC One
The Great British Sewing Bee is back on BBC One. Picture: BBC

Where is the Great British Sewing Bee 2021 filmed? Here's what we know about the BBC show...

If you’re looking for something relaxing to put on the TV this Spring, look no further than the Great British Sewing Bee.

Joe Lycett has welcomed a new batch of 12 amateur tailors to compete in the seventh series of the reality show.

Judges, Patrick Grant and Esme Young, are also on hand to give their opinion on wonky hemlines and uneven pockets.

But what location is the Great British Sewing Bee filmed at? Here’s what we need to know…

Where is the Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

The Great British Sewing Bee has changed location for the seventh series and was shot at Trinity Buoy Wharf in London’s Docklands.

The Great Sewing Bee was filmed in London
The Great Sewing Bee was filmed in London. Picture: BBC

The previous season was also filmed in London, but at 47-49 Tanner Street in Bermondsey on the south bank.

Speaking about their latest location, Judge Patrick Grant admitted the views were ‘amazing’.

Read More: Line of Duty fans in hysterics at Amazon Alexa's response to 'who is H?'

"It was a real joy to spend time there,” he said, continuing: “We’d come onto the set just before 7am every day and the sunrises and sunsets were amazing.

“Having that wonderful vista across the River Thames from the sewing room, can’t help but inspire the sewers. It was a spectacular place to shoot."

This year's series also looks a little different as it was filmed in September and October 2020.

There are 12 new contestants taking part in the Great British Sewing Bee
There are 12 new contestants taking part in the Great British Sewing Bee. Picture: BBC

This means the contestants, presenters, judges and crew had to follow strict Covid-19 protocols and form ‘close contact cohorts’.

Each episode has a different theme, but involves the sewers taking on the same three tasks.

First up is the pattern challenge, then comes a transformation challenge, where the contestants are given second-hand garments they must up-cycle.

Then there’s the final sewing challenge which tests the contestants’ ability to create a made-to-measure outfit for a real life model.

Opening up about the new series, presenter Joe Lycett told the Independent: “There were a lot of tears this year – more than normal.

“Straight out of the gate, episode one, everyone’s crying!”

