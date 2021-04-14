Line of Duty fans in hysterics at Amazon Alexa's response to 'who is H?'

14 April 2021, 10:09 | Updated: 14 April 2021, 11:04

Have you tried asking your Alexa 'Who is H?'
Have you tried asking your Alexa 'Who is H?'. Picture: BBC/PA Images/Twitter
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Line of Duty fans are turning to their smart speakers to solve the mystery of H.

If you’re currently watching the sixth season of Line of Duty, you’re probably desperate to know who H is.

But after spending every Sunday searching for clues, now many fans have turned to their smart devices for the answer.

Unfortunately, it looks like even Amazon Alexa is keen to keep the true identity of H a secret.

One viewer shared the speaker’s response on Twitter when she asked: "Alexa, who is H?".

Alexa then replies: "Mother of God. Those bent coppers will have me bumped off."

Others were quick to ask their own devices the same thing, with one person replying: "This one is scared for its life as well. Bent coppers everywhere."

Read More: Line of Duty season 6 cast: Who is in the BBC drama and where have you seen them before?

Another said: "Alexa is a snake. She knows," while someone else joked: “Well if Alexa doesn’t know then what chance have we got!!!"

And for those of us wondering who DCI Jo Davidson is related to after last week’s bombshell, Alexa has an answer for that too.

She says: "I can't tell you who it is, but for the purposes of the tape, I can tell you that the cause of death was... being a rat."

There is one more criminal cop to uncover in Line of Duty
There is one more criminal cop to uncover in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

This reply only seems to happen on Amazon devices, so you won’t get the same response on a Google Home or Siri.

Meanwhile, the concept of H first came to light when DS Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan died back in series three.

Just before he passed away, he managed to tell Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) about the letter, which was initially assumed to identify one criminal copper.

But at the end of series five, it was discovered that Cottan had also tapped his finger four times which suggested there could be a collective of four people who made up H.

As AC-12 have already unmasked three baddies; ACC Derek Hilton in series four, police lawyer Gill Biggeloe in series five, and Cottan himself, it leaves potentially one more suspect to find.

Now Read: Full list of Line Of Duty acronyms explained - from CHIS to PNC

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford is having a baby with his girlfriend Paige

Pete Sandiford baby details: Gogglebox star reveals he’s set to become a dad

Gogglebox

The Masterchef final has been rescheduled

When will the final of Masterchef 2021 air?

Where are the cast of The Circle in 2021?

Where are the cast of The Circle USA now?

Matty in Emmerdale is played by Ash Palmisciano

Who is Matty in Emmerdale played by? Everything you need to know about Ash Palmisciano
How many episodes of The Circle USA season two are there?

How many episodes of The Circle USA season two are there?

Trending on Heart

Patricia Carmichael is played by Anna Maxwell Martin

Line of Duty cast: Who is DCS Patricia Carmichael and what else has Anna Maxwell Martin been in?
Where was The Circle USA filmed?

Where was The Circle USA filmed?

When will indoor hospitality reopen in England?

When will indoor dining resume?

Lifestyle

A woman has revealed how she hangs her washing on the line

Mum starts debate about the ‘right’ way to use clothes pegs on the washing line

Lifestyle

A number of pubs have spoken at their upset over no-shows (stock images)

Fury after pubs hit with no-show customers in first week of reopening

Lifestyle