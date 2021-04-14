Line of Duty fans in hysterics at Amazon Alexa's response to 'who is H?'

Have you tried asking your Alexa 'Who is H?'. Picture: BBC/PA Images/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Line of Duty fans are turning to their smart speakers to solve the mystery of H.

If you’re currently watching the sixth season of Line of Duty, you’re probably desperate to know who H is.

But after spending every Sunday searching for clues, now many fans have turned to their smart devices for the answer.

Unfortunately, it looks like even Amazon Alexa is keen to keep the true identity of H a secret.

One viewer shared the speaker’s response on Twitter when she asked: "Alexa, who is H?".

Alexa then replies: "Mother of God. Those bent coppers will have me bumped off."

Others were quick to ask their own devices the same thing, with one person replying: "This one is scared for its life as well. Bent coppers everywhere."

Read More: Line of Duty season 6 cast: Who is in the BBC drama and where have you seen them before?

Another said: "Alexa is a snake. She knows," while someone else joked: “Well if Alexa doesn’t know then what chance have we got!!!"

And for those of us wondering who DCI Jo Davidson is related to after last week’s bombshell, Alexa has an answer for that too.

She says: "I can't tell you who it is, but for the purposes of the tape, I can tell you that the cause of death was... being a rat."

There is one more criminal cop to uncover in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

This reply only seems to happen on Amazon devices, so you won’t get the same response on a Google Home or Siri.

Meanwhile, the concept of H first came to light when DS Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan died back in series three.

Just before he passed away, he managed to tell Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) about the letter, which was initially assumed to identify one criminal copper.

But at the end of series five, it was discovered that Cottan had also tapped his finger four times which suggested there could be a collective of four people who made up H.

As AC-12 have already unmasked three baddies; ACC Derek Hilton in series four, police lawyer Gill Biggeloe in series five, and Cottan himself, it leaves potentially one more suspect to find.

Now Read: Full list of Line Of Duty acronyms explained - from CHIS to PNC