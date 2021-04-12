Line of Duty: Who is DCI Jo Davidson related to?

Line of Duty theories: Who is Jo Davidson related to? Picture: BBC

Who is Jo Davidson related to in Line of Duty? Here's all the theories about her blood relatives...

**Warning Line of Duty season six episode four spoilers below**

There were some absolutely shocking moments from episode four of Line of Duty on Sunday.

If you thought things couldn’t get anymore twisted following Ryan Pilkington’s attempted murder of poor Terry Boyle, then buckle up for even more drama.

Yep, three bent coppers were uncovered, there were two cold-blooded murders, and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) was forced into retirement.

Could Kate Fleming and Jo Davidson be related? Picture: BBC

But there was one big mystery teased, when Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) found a file with the identity of a blood relation to Joanne Davidson (Kelly MacDonald).

So, who is Jo related to in Line of Duty? Here’s all the theories…

Who is Jo Davidson related to in Line of Duty?

Kate Fleming

While Jo and Kate (Vicky McClure) seem to have formed a romantic connection over the past four episodes, some viewers think they could actually be related.

“#LineOfDuty might sound like a daft idea but I'm wondering if Jo and Kate are sisters?,” said one fan.

A second added: “OMG!! I think it might be Kate (though I can’t remember if we know much about Kate’s back story) .. because do you remember Jo had that old photo of her and what looked like a sister? (despite saying she had no family)”.

Ryan Pilkington

After Jo and Ryan (Gregory Piper) seemingly shared some very suspicious looks in the latest episode, some Line of Duty fans think they could be blood relatives.

“OMG #LineOfDuty so is Jo Ryan’s mum or are Jo and Kate sister? Next Sunday can’t come soon enough,” wrote one person, while a second guessed: “Jo & Ryan: Auntie/Nephew or Brother/Sister.”

They added that Jo could be being blackmailed by Ryan to help with his undercover work for the OCG (organised crime group).

Is Jo Davidson related to Ryan Pilkington? Picture: BBC

Andrea Wise

Hastings' boss Andrea (Elizabeth Rider) has seemingly been very keen to get rid of him this season.

After putting the poor fella on early retirement and announcing that she'll be cutting the anti-corruption budget by 90%, viewers are convinced she is a bent copper herself.

Someone guessed: “I think I’ve sussed it out. Line of duty theory, episode 4- Jo Davidson is related to the big boss, Andrea Wise.

“Remember Jo smashed the wine glass aimed towards a picture of a young girl and women hugging. Could Andrea be her mother?”

Other potential relations could be Dot Cottan (Craig Parkinson) who was part of organised crime and tried to cover up a peadophile ring back in series 3.

Evil policeman Nigel Morton (Neil Morrissey) has also been suggested, as well as Mike Dryden (Mark Bonnar) who viewers will remember for his affair with Lindsey Denton (Keeley Hawes).

