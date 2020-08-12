Where was Tina and Bobby filmed?

Tina and Bobby was filmed in Manchester. Picture: ITV

Was Tina and Bobby filmed in London? What were the shooting locations? Here's what you need to know...

ITV is currently re-airing drama Tina and Bobby which is based on the romance of football legend Bobby Moore and his ex wife Tina.

The three-part series - which was first shown back in 2017 - stars Lorne MacFadyen and Michelle Keegan, as well as the likes of Patsy Kensit and Clare Burt.

It tells the story of the real life couple's marriage from how they met, to the 1966 World Cup and Bobby's sad death in 1993.

But what locations was the series filmed at? Here’s what you need to know…

Where was Tina and Bobby filmed?

Despite being set in 1960s London, Tina and Bobby was mostly filmed in Manchester.

Ancoats - which is next to the Northern Quarter - provided most of the scenes, but Tina and Bobby’s house in Essex were filmed in Sale, which is in Greater Manchester.

Where was Tina and Bobby’s honeymoon filmed?

Tina and Bobby’s honeymoon scenes were shot in Palma, Majorca - which is actually where the real life couple spent time after their wedding.

Tina and Bobby's honeymoon is filmed in Spain. Picture: ITV

The series starts in the late 1950s, when Bobby first met Tina Dean in a nightclub in Ilford.

It then spans across to the 1980s, including Bobby’s first cancer diagnosis and the 1966 World Cup final.

The official synopsis for the series says: "Based on the memoirs of Tina Moore, this is the epic love story of football's original golden couple: an ordinary girl who falls for an ordinary boy only to be launched into an extraordinary life."

Now 75-years-old, Tina Moore had a lot to do with the making of the series and it was created from her very own memoirs, Bobby Moore: By The Person Who Knew Him Best.

She even worked as a script consultant and met with Michelle Keegan to help her get into character.

