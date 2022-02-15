Which hospital was This Is Going To Hurt filmed at?

15 February 2022, 12:30

This Is Going To Hurt was filmed in London
This Is Going To Hurt was filmed in London

This Is Going To Hurt hospital location: Where is the BBC drama filmed?

If you haven’t already seen it, This is Going to Hurt is the new BBC drama which is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name

The series gives a behind-the-scenes look at life as a Junior Doctor and uses the real life diary entries of former doctor and writer Adam Kay.

Starring Ben Whishaw, viewers have already been left in tears by the bleak and unbelievable events which take place on the NHS ward.

But where is This Is Going To Hurt filmed? Here’s what we know about the locations…

This Is Going To Hurt was filmed in a custom-built set
This Is Going To Hurt was filmed in a custom-built set

Which hospital was This Is Going To Hurt filmed at?

This is Going to Hurt was not actually filmed in a real-life hospital as the pandemic made this unsafe.

Instead, the series was shot in a custom-built hospital set which was created in an unused university building in Mile End, London.

There was triage, an operating theatre and a labour ward where some poignant scenes took place.

Some of the other scenes were filmed in Camden as a production crew were spotted working on Bloomsbury Street and Marchmont Street.

Adam Kay wanted to film the series in a real hospital
Adam Kay wanted to film the series in a real hospital

Producer Holly Pullinger said writer Adam Kay was impressed with how realistic the medical set was.

She told The Times: “When Adam stepped on set, he got chills,” she told The Times. “He thought he was back in hospital.”

Filming started in February 2021 and finished in June the same year, which was more than a year after it was announced.

Despite how brilliantly the series turned out, executive producer Jane Featherstone said filming didn’t come without hiccups.

Calling it ‘glorious chaos’, Jane said: “It was a little bit like being a junior doctor, I think! We made it in the time of Covid so I think there were some similar challenges.

Ben Whishaw stars as Adam in This Is Going To Hurt
Ben Whishaw stars as Adam in This Is Going To Hurt

“It was glorious chaos. And then making it, finding the hospital and doing all those things was, in itself, a bit of a challenge during the most severe period of lockdown.”

She added “It is a challenge adapting a book like that which had talking to camera, the footnotes, how [Adam deals] with some of those formal challenges in the book, which were diary entries, not narrative in a traditional sense.

"And how we play out the relationships and how you parcel out that arc of Adam’s relationship with Harry, and Shruti’s story.”

