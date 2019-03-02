Who is Celebs Go Dating voiceover guy Rob Beckett?

Comedian Rob Beckett is the funny voiceover guy on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Getty

The comedian thrills Celebs Go Dating viewers with his witty commentary on the famous folk's hunt for romance.

Celebs Go Dating

CHAT

Who is comedian Rob Beckett?

Born in Essex in January 1986, Rob Beckett is a 33-year-old comedian and TV presenter who has been dubbed "the Mouth of the South."

Rob first stepped into the comedy industry with his first stand-up show in 2009 which saw the funnyman win four competitions in his first year.

A regular face on the nation's most-loved panel shows, Rob has made a name for himself on both TV and radio.

Rob has provided a hilarious commentary for Celebs Go Dating since the show launched in 2016.

READ MORE: Who is Celebs Go Dating dating agent Anna Williamson?

Rob Beckett hosts All Together Now with Spice Girl Geri Horner. Picture: Getty

What other TV shows has Rob Beckett been on?

After a string of popular appearances on panel shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, Rob's first presenting gig came as co-host on I'm A Celebrity spin-off show, Get Me Out of Here, Now!

He held the position with Joe Swash and Laura Whitmore from 2012 to 2014.

Rob has since appeared on Taskmaster, Wedding Day Winners, The One Show, and he currently co-hosts BBC talent show All Together Now, with Spice Girl icon Geri Horner.

Is Rob Beckett married?

During a 2014 episode of 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Rob announced that he had recently got married to Louise Watts.

In September 2016, the comedian confirmed the arrival of his first child.

READ MORE: Who is Celebs Go Dating dating agent Paul Carrick Brunson?