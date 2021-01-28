Who is The Chasers Road Trip narrator?

Who is the narrator on The Chasers Road Trip? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Who is the narrator on The Chaser's Road Trip? You may recognise the voice from the ITV show...

The Chaser's Road Trip returns tonight, and the trio will head to London and Cambridge on their journey to find out whether they're really as brainy as they think..

Episode one saw Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty and Mark Labbett travel to America, while the third and final will see the Chasers head to Japan.

As well as admiring the beautiful scenery, many viewers have been left wondering who is the very familiar voice of the narrator - and you can bet you'll kick yourself when you find out...

The Chasers Road Trip sees them compete against child prodigies. Picture: ITV

Who is the narrator on The Chaser's Road Trip?

The show is narrated by Rob Brydon, comedian, actor, and star of Gavin & Stacey - no wonder his voice is so recognisable!

What is The Chaser's Road Trip about?

The spin-off show sees the three Chasers head off around the globe to find out the answer to the age-old question: 'Are we really as smart as we think we are?'

In doing so, they meet genius apes, child prodigies, and encounter the latest AI and robot technology.

Speaking about what intelligence means on the show, Anne Hegerty said: “Intelligence is being able to figure stuff out, and being able to get my head around a new situation.

The first episode is available to watch on the ITV Hub. Picture: ITV

"It might well be argued that is something I have trouble with.

"I think I'm a better quizzer because I'm autistic.

"I think autism makes it easier for me to remember stuff."

When is The Chasers Road Trip on ITV and how many episodes are there?

The Chasers Road Trip is on at 9pm on ITV, and there are three episodes in total.

The third and final episode airs next Thursday 4 February.

The Chaser's Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles continues tonight at 9pm on ITV

