Who killed Elena in The Undoing?

By Alice Dear

Who killed Elena Alves in HBO's The Undoing and what was their motive?

HBO's new murder mystery series The Undoing – starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant – has left viewers asking one question; who killed Elena?

The series, which is still airing weekly, has so far seen Grace's husband Jonathan, played by Grant, placed as the main suspect after it was revealed he was having an affair with Elena.

However, the series has hinted that all is not as it seems as it lays the ground work for Grace or her father Franklin potentially being the murder.

As the series is only half way through, it is too soon to know for sure who killed Elena.

Of course, many people have turned to the book the series is based on for answers, but even that will not help.

You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz may have set a basis for the characters in The Undoing, but we already know the TV adaptation goes off script.

Susanna Bier, who directed the series, explained to Oprah Magazine: "The best you can do with a good book, if you want to dramatise it on screen, is do something else with it.

"By doing that you maintain the actual qualities of the book. But you create something that is possibly different and something in its own right."

With this in mind, it seems we won't know for certain who the murderer is until the series comes to an end.

Of course, there have been hints and viewer theories thrown around since the show started.

By episode three, Jonathan is the main suspect in the murder, after it was revealed he had an affair with Elena, however, many have pointed out that it is a bit early for the truth to have been revealed in the series.

Some viewers believe Grace may have had something to do with Elena's murder, with many suggesting she could be repressing the memory of the killing in order to continue her life.

Other fingers point to Grace's father, Franklin, who we know was aware of Elena's address.

Then there is Elena's husband, Fernando, who – although he had an alibi for the night of the murder – appears to be hiding something.

