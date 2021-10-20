Who killed Forty in You season 2?

What happened to Forty? Find out how Love's twin died at the end of the last series of Netflix's You.

You season three finally dropped on Netflix last week, and the new series is just as wild as we knew it would be.

The third instalment sees serial killer Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) and his equally-as-murderous wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) adjust to life as suburban parents.

Predictably, though, their fresh new crime-free start doesn't quite go to plan...

Love's twin brother Forty, who died at the end of the last season, is mentioned throughout the new series.

Here's a quick refresher on what happened to him...

Forty was murdered at the end of season two. Picture: Netflix

How did Forty die?

Towards the end of season two, Forty (James Scully) started getting suspicious of Joe, and went on a mission to find out what he was hiding.

Forty and Joe had been working together to try and turn the book written by Joe's first victim - Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) into a screenplay, and Forty grew suspicious that Joe had killed her.

Forty then confronts Joe and Anavrin with a gun, but he is shot by policeman Officer Fincher.

Season three sees Love and her mother mourning the loss of Forty, and he also appears in a scene with Love as she imagines him while in the bath.

Forty sussed out Joe's evil ways towards the end of season two. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season four of You on Netflix?

Great news for fans of the show - there is indeed another series in the pipeline.

Netflix confirmed that they had renewed You just before season three dropped, posting a teaser video on Twitter.

The clip shows Joe stalking Bec, saying: "I would do anything for you, I just want to be good enough for you."

It then shows Love, while he says how hard he has worked for the women he wants.

At the end of the clip, the words 'for you' appear on screen, chanfging to '4 You'.

The words are then switched around to read: 'You 4'.