Who plays Cary Conrad in You season 3 and what else has he been in?

By Polly Foreman

Travis Van Winkle is the actor who plays Cary Conrad in season three of Netflix's You - find out his age, Instagram, partner and other TV work.

The new series of You sees the return of murderous couple Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn, and this time they're joined by a whole host of new potential victims....

The third instalment of the Netflix show follows their lives as they adapt to being parents in a California suburb.

While the couple, played by Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, had hoped to leave their sordid past behind them, things don't quite go to plan...

The start of the series introduces many new characters, and viewers will likely be wondering which of their new neighbours will make it to the end of the series...

One of the new faces is Cary Conrad, who is the husband of influencer Sherry (played by Shalita Grant).

Here's your need-to-know on the actor who plays him.

Cary Conrad is one of Joe's neighbours. Picture: Netflix

Who is Travis Van Winkle? What's his age and background?

Travis, 38, is an actor from California.

He is best known for his roles in Transformers and Friday the 13th.

Travis has also appeared in TV shows including That's So Raven, Malcolm in the Middle, The O.C., and 7th Heaven.

In You, he plays Joe and Love's neighbour Cary, who befriends Joe and takes him on a hunting trip.

Does Travis Van Winkle have a girlfriend?

We don't know if Travis has a partner, as he hasn't posted about anyone recently on social media.

He was previously linked to actress Jessica Kemejuk Blythe, known for starring in The Neighbor (2017) and Saltwater (2016), but it isn't known if they are still together.

Is Travis Van Winkle on Instagram?

You can follow Travis on Instagram @travisvanwinkle.