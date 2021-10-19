Who plays Theo in You season 3? Dylan Arnold's age, Instagram, and other work revealed

By Polly Foreman

Dylan Arnold is the actor who plays Theo Engler in series three of Netflix's You - find out his age, Instagram, girlfriend and other TV and film work.

The third season of You brought a number of new characters into the sordid lives of Joe and Love, and many viewers may recognise some of the new cast.

One familiar face who appears in the series is Dylan Arnold, who plays the couple's teenage neighbour Theo Engler.

Theo is the 19-year-old stepson of Matthew Engler, who is married to Joe's newest obsession Natalie.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor who plays him.

Theo is a new character in You season 3. Picture: Netflix

Who is Dylan Arnold? What's his age and background?

Dylan, 27, is an American actor from Seattle.

He rose to fame playing Noah in the hit film After (2019), and reprised this role in its sequel After We Collided (2020). He is also known for playing Cameron in Halloween (2018) and sequel Halloween Kills (2021).

He joined the cast of You for season three, and has since revealed that he actually auditioned for the show twice previously.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, he said: "I auditioned for Joe for season 1, and then I auditioned for Forty for season 2, and now, third time’s the charm, I got Theo in season 3.

Theo develops a crush on Love in You season 3. Picture: Netflix

"So my relationship with the show goes way back, and I actually went to college with Elizabeth Lail, who played Guinevere Beck in the first season. So I’d seen the first few episodes, but it wasn’t until I got the audition for the third season that I went back and was like okay, let me watch the second season and get the tone of the show."

He continued: "I wound up bingeing the entire second season in two and a half days, which I’ve never done with another show I’ve auditioned for. I feel very lucky to be part of the third season, I actually became a huge fan of the show when I was auditioning, so it worked out."

Dylan Arnold is 27 years old. Picture: Alamy

Does Dylan Arnold have a girlfriend?

It isn't known whether Dylan Arnold has a partner, as he hasn't tended to speak publicly about his relationships.

Is Dylan Arnold on Instagram?

You can follow Dylan on Instagram @dylanheyarnold.