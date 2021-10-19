Who plays Theo in You season 3? Dylan Arnold's age, Instagram, and other work revealed

19 October 2021, 16:19

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Dylan Arnold is the actor who plays Theo Engler in series three of Netflix's You - find out his age, Instagram, girlfriend and other TV and film work.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The third season of You brought a number of new characters into the sordid lives of Joe and Love, and many viewers may recognise some of the new cast.

One familiar face who appears in the series is Dylan Arnold, who plays the couple's teenage neighbour Theo Engler.

Theo is the 19-year-old stepson of Matthew Engler, who is married to Joe's newest obsession Natalie.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor who plays him.

Theo is a new character in You season 3
Theo is a new character in You season 3. Picture: Netflix

Who is Dylan Arnold? What's his age and background?

Dylan, 27, is an American actor from Seattle.

He rose to fame playing Noah in the hit film After (2019), and reprised this role in its sequel After We Collided (2020). He is also known for playing Cameron in Halloween (2018) and sequel Halloween Kills (2021).

He joined the cast of You for season three, and has since revealed that he actually auditioned for the show twice previously.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, he said: "I auditioned for Joe for season 1, and then I auditioned for Forty for season 2, and now, third time’s the charm, I got Theo in season 3.

Theo develops a crush on Love in You season 3
Theo develops a crush on Love in You season 3. Picture: Netflix

"So my relationship with the show goes way back, and I actually went to college with Elizabeth Lail, who played Guinevere Beck in the first season. So I’d seen the first few episodes, but it wasn’t until I got the audition for the third season that I went back and was like okay, let me watch the second season and get the tone of the show."

He continued: "I wound up bingeing the entire second season in two and a half days, which I’ve never done with another show I’ve auditioned for. I feel very lucky to be part of the third season, I actually became a huge fan of the show when I was auditioning, so it worked out."

Dylan Arnold is 27 years old
Dylan Arnold is 27 years old. Picture: Alamy

Does Dylan Arnold have a girlfriend?

It isn't known whether Dylan Arnold has a partner, as he hasn't tended to speak publicly about his relationships.

Is Dylan Arnold on Instagram?

You can follow Dylan on Instagram @dylanheyarnold.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The fate of Love revealed...

Does Love die in You season 3?

Alana and Jason were paired on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are Alana Lister and Jason Engler now?
How old is Love in You?

How old is Love in You season 3?

Andrea Tate actress Anna is pregnant with her second child

Inside Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale’s pregnancy

Watch as Ant and Dec react to the I'm A Celebrity line-up

Ant and Dec react to I'm A Celebrity 2021 line-up

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

We've got some great ideas and inspiration for Halloween baking

Halloween 2021: Delicious recipes, baking kits, spooky cake moulds and ready made brownies

Lifestyle

The Hunter's Moon will be most visible Wednesday afternoon

October's 'Hunter Moon' set to light up skies this week

Lifestyle

Here's the baby names that are going extinct

The least popular baby names of 2020 revealed

Lifestyle

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in this red ensemble

Where is Kate Middleton's red pleated midi skirt from and where can I buy it?

Royals

Royal Mint have released a new collection of 50p coins to commemorate The Snowman

Royal Mint release new 50p Snowman coin just in time for Christmas

Lifestyle

IKEA has revealed how you actually say it's name

IKEA reveals the right way to pronounce shop name

Lifestyle

Will there be another lockdown in England?

Will England go into another lockdown in winter 2021?

Lifestyle

A boss has asked whether pet owners should be offered paid leave

Should pet parents be entitled to ‘pawternity leave’ when getting a new puppy?

Lifestyle

Who plays Maddy in Maid?

Who plays Maddy in Netflix’s Maid?

Michaela McManus plays Natalie in You

Who plays Natalie in You season 3 and what else has she been in?
Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?
James quit Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight Australia's James Susler dramatically QUIT after Joanne Todd fall out
Who dies in You season 3?

Who dies in You season 3?

Children will be using facial recognition in the school canteen

Facial recognition cameras being used to charge kids for school dinners

Lifestyle