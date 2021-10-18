How old is Theo in You season three?

18 October 2021, 13:39 | Updated: 18 October 2021, 15:55

How old is Theo from You?
How old is Theo from You? Picture: Netflix
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Theo Engler age: how old is the You season 3 character and what age is the actor who plays him?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You season three dropped last Friday, meaning pretty much the whole country is currently reeling from a weekend spent bingeing every single episode.

The Netflix show, which first aired in 2019, follows the life of twisted serial killer Joe Goldberg as he navigates his obsessions with various women.

The latest series saw he and his equally-evil wife Love adapt to life as suburban parents, with a number of new characters added to the mix.

Dylan Arnold plays Theo in You
Dylan Arnold plays Theo in You. Picture: Alamy

One of the key characters is Theo Engler, the son of stepson of Love and Joe's neighbour Matthew Engler.

Theo is a college student who develops a crush on Love - and many viewers have been wondering how old the character is.

How old is Theo in You?

The character is a 19-year-old college student, meaning he is quite a bit younger than Love, who is in her late twenties.

Interestingly, though, the actor who plays him - Dylan Arnold - is 27 years old in real life, which is older than Love actress Victoria Pedretti, who is 26.

Dylan previously revealed that he auditioned for You twice before finally landing the part of Theo.

Theo develops a crush on Love in You season 3
Theo develops a crush on Love in You season 3. Picture: Netflix

He told Teen Vogue: "I auditioned for Joe for season 1, and then I auditioned for Forty for season 2, and now, third time’s the charm, I got Theo in season 3.

"So my relationship with the show goes way back, and I actually went to college with Elizabeth Lail, who played Guinevere Beck in the first season. So I’d seen the first few episodes, but it wasn’t until I got the audition for the third season that I went back and was like okay, let me watch the second season and get the tone of the show.

"I wound up bingeing the entire second season in two and a half days, which I’ve never done with another show I’ve auditioned for. I feel very lucky to be part of the third season, I actually became a huge fan of the show when I was auditioning, so it worked out."

How can I watch You season 3?

All 10 episodes of You season three are available to watch on Netflix.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who plays Maddy in Maid?

Who plays Maddy in Netflix’s Maid?

Michaela McManus plays Natalie in You

Who plays Natalie in You season 3 and what else has she been in?
Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?
James quit Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight Australia's James Susler dramatically QUIT after Joanne Todd fall out
Who dies in You season 3?

Who dies in You season 3?

Trending on Heart

Children will be using facial recognition in the school canteen

Facial recognition cameras being used to charge kids for school dinners

Lifestyle

Cindy Beale left EastEnders back in 2015

EastEnders fans convinced Cindy Beale is returning to Walford after major clues
The woman took to Reddit to ask for advice (stock image)

Bride furious after brother refuses to donate £20,000 towards her wedding

Lifestyle

Jenny Ryan tripped up on a space question

Beat the Chasers fans stunned as Jenny Ryan gets ‘easy’ space question wrong
A woman was forced to remove her spider brooch

Woman furious after 'terrified' colleague complains about spider brooch

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon lit a candle for every person who has miscarried

Stacey Solomon lights candle in memory of babies she miscarried before daughter Rose

Celebrities

Check out our picks for some of the best spooky decorations available now

Indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations and lights to make your home spooky and cute

Lifestyle

We've got some great ideas and inspiration for Halloween baking

Halloween 2021: Delicious recipes, baking kits, spooky cake moulds and ready made brownies

Lifestyle

Here is where ITV's Angela Black is filmed and set

Where is Angela Black set and what are the filming locations?
The Larkins is on ITV this October

The Larkins cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Bradley Walsh and where have you seen them before?
Here's where The Larkins was filmed in Kent

The Larkins filming locations: Where is Bradley Walsh's ITV series set?
These spooky serves will impress your Halloween guests

Halloween 2021: Easy and impressive spooky cocktail and drink ideas

Lifestyle

Bradley Walsh starred in The Larkins with his dad

Who plays the policeman in The Larkins?

The Larkins will run for six episodes

The Larkins episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?