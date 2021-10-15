Who plays Sherry Conrad in Netflix's You?

15 October 2021, 16:59

Your need-to-know on Shalita Grant
Your need-to-know on Shalita Grant. Picture: Instagram/Shalita Grant

Shalita Grant is the actor who plays Sherry in You season three - find out her age and other TV work.

You season three has finally dropped on Netflix, and we couldn't be more excited to binge every episode in one sitting.

As well as the return of serial killer Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) and his now-wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pendretti), the new series will see the arrival of a number of new faces in the cast.

One of these is Sherry Conrad, a mum-influencer who lives in Joe and Love's new neighbourhood.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor who plays her.

Shalita is an actress from the US
Shalita is an actor from the US. Picture: Alamy

Who is Shalita Grant?

Shalita, 33, is an actor from Virginia, USA.

She is perhaps best known for playing NCIS Special Agent Sonja Percy on NCIS: New Orleans. She has also had roles in Mercy Street, Santa Clarita Diet, and Search Party.

Shalita is also the owner and creator of Four Naturals Hair.

Is Shalita Grant on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @shalitagrant.

Shalita plays one of Love's neighbours in the new series of You
Shalita plays one of Love's neighbours in the new series of You. Picture: Netflix

What is You season three about?

The official synopsis reads: "Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers.

"Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape."

