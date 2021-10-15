Will there be a season four of You on Netflix?

Will there be a season four of You? Picture: Netflix

You season 4: release date and everything we know about the upcoming series...

If you've already binged every episode of You season three, we're guessing you're clamouring for news of season four.

The third series of the Netflix show dropped on Friday October 15, and explored serial killer Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) new suburban life with Love (Victoria Pedretti).

The show first aired in 2018, and has proved a huge hit with viewers throughout its three-season run.

Here's what we know about its future...

You season three is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season four of You?

Great news for fans of the show - Netflix have officially confirmed the show has been renewed.

A teaser video shows Joe stalking his season one's Bec (Elizabeth Lail), saying: "I would do anything for you, I just want to be good enough for you."

The clip then shows Love, as he says how hard he has worked for the women he wants.

At the end of the video, the words 'for you', which changes to '4 You'.

The words are then switched around to read: 'You 4'.

Netflix have already confirmed that a season four is on the way. Picture: Netflix

When will You season 4 be released?

We don't yet know when the new series will be released, but we'll likely have to wait until at least late 2022.

Is there a trailer for You season 3?

You can watch the full trailer below: