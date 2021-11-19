Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? viewers blast 'easy' question

19 November 2021, 10:45

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Many fans of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire thought some questions were easier than usual during last night's episode.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is back on our screens, with Jeremy Clarkson returning to host a series of celeb specials of the beloved ITV quiz show.

Last night saw comedian Meera Syal take on the game to try and win some money for an Alzheimer's charity, and she got off to a very good start.

When she got to the £16,000 question, however, she stared to doubt herself - and opted to use the 50/50 lifeline.

Many viewers at home were surpised that she used a lifeline on the question, though, with many complaining it was 'too easy'.

Meera Syal wasn't sure of the answer to the £16,000 question
Meera Syal wasn't sure of the answer to the £16,000 question. Picture: ITV

The question was: "The word 'ursine' refers to which animal?', and the answers were A) Wolf, B) Cow, C) Bear, and D) Sheep.

Meera said: "I don't want to have to waste a 50/50 on this. I think it's bear...Or it is wolf?"

After using the lifeline, she was left with Cow and Bear.

She then opted to go with Bear, which was the right answer.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is airing on ITV this week
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is airing on ITV this week. Picture: ITV

Many fans took to Twitter to share their confusion about why she used the lifeline.

One person wrote: "can't believe she's getting such an easy question for 16k and wasting lifelines."

Another added: "All the questions have been quite easy this series. Dumbing down for the celebs?!"

And a third wrote: "Shouldn’t have wasted your 50/50."

Meera went away with a whopping £62,000 for charity after answering many questions correctly.

