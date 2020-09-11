Who Wants To Be A Millionaire player horrified as unknown man answers his wife's phone

By Alice Dear

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host Jeremy Clarkson told him 'it could be completely innocent'.

Science teacher JP Hogan was left looking shocked after an unknown man answered his wife's phone during Who Wants To Be A Millionaire this week.

The awkward moment happened when JP decided to call his wife, Elizabeth, as his 'phone a friend' lifeline.

JP needed help answering the question: "Which of these days is part of the weekend in Germany?"

The possible answers were; A) Donnerstag, B) Mittwoch, C) Sonntag, or D) Dienstag.

JP's phone call with his wife was 'awkward' to say the least. Picture: ITV

JP decided to call his wife for some help on the question, but was left looking puzzled after a man appeared to answer the phone first.

The unknown voice could be heard saying: "Sorry there was no service."

After the line went dead, Jeremy began to joke to a red-faced JP: "That was a man that just answered your phone".

He added: "Relax, it could be completely innocent".

Jeremy Clarkson told the contestant 'it could be completely innocent'. Picture: ITV

They then called again and Elizabeth picked up, giving her husband the correct answer which was of course Sonntag, but not without an exchange which has been called "awkward" by viewers.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers were left cringing at the moment, and JP's shocked reaction.

One wrote on Twitter: "You could see him distracted all the time he was talking to his wife, wondering was that really some other guy on the phone??"

Another added: "How awkward, phoning his wife for the phone a friend and a man answering , has an affair been exposed."

