Who Wants To Be A Millionaire player horrified as unknown man answers his wife's phone

11 September 2020, 11:18

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host Jeremy Clarkson told him 'it could be completely innocent'.

Science teacher JP Hogan was left looking shocked after an unknown man answered his wife's phone during Who Wants To Be A Millionaire this week.

The awkward moment happened when JP decided to call his wife, Elizabeth, as his 'phone a friend' lifeline.

JP needed help answering the question: "Which of these days is part of the weekend in Germany?"

The possible answers were; A) Donnerstag, B) Mittwoch, C) Sonntag, or D) Dienstag.

READ MORE: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant shocks viewers with reaction after losing £31,000

JP's phone call with his wife was 'awkward' to say the least
JP's phone call with his wife was 'awkward' to say the least. Picture: ITV

JP decided to call his wife for some help on the question, but was left looking puzzled after a man appeared to answer the phone first.

The unknown voice could be heard saying: "Sorry there was no service."

After the line went dead, Jeremy began to joke to a red-faced JP: "That was a man that just answered your phone".

He added: "Relax, it could be completely innocent".

Jeremy Clarkson told the contestant 'it could be completely innocent'
Jeremy Clarkson told the contestant 'it could be completely innocent'. Picture: ITV

They then called again and Elizabeth picked up, giving her husband the correct answer which was of course Sonntag, but not without an exchange which has been called "awkward" by viewers.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers were left cringing at the moment, and JP's shocked reaction.

One wrote on Twitter: "You could see him distracted all the time he was talking to his wife, wondering was that really some other guy on the phone??"

Another added: "How awkward, phoning his wife for the phone a friend and a man answering , has an affair been exposed."

READ NOW: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant uses all four lifelines on 'easy' Spice Girls question

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Chantelle is set to die in EastEnders

EastEnders Gray Atkins spoilers: When and how does Chantelle die?
Sophie and Pete from Gogglebox are related to The Chuckle Brothers

Gogglebox fans shocked to learn Pete and Sophie Sandiford are related to The Chuckle Brothers
When will The Masked Singer return to the UK?

When does The Masked Singer UK 2020 start on ITV?

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner: When is the £1million win and who wins it?

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner 2020: Who wins the £1million jackpot?
Jeremy Clarkson crowned the first millionaire winner in 14 years

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire set to crown first winner in 14 years tonight

Trending on Heart

Could your messy room earn you a new bed?

A competition has launched to find the UK's messiest bedroom, and the winner gets a new bed

Lifestyle

Sweden has been added to the travel corridor list

Is Sweden off the UK quarantine list? Latest countries added and removed from travel corridors

News

Does the rule of six apply to children and babies?

Does the 'rule of six' apply to babies in England?

News

A woman is outraged after a bride tried to charge her daughter £450

Mum furious as maid of honour demands 12-year-old daughter pays £450 towards hen party

Lifestyle

The woman created an incredible hallway table using an old cardboard box

Woman creates incredible hall table using cardboard box for less than £20

Lifestyle