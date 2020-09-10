Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner: When is the £1million win and who wins it?

By Alice Dear

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire will crown the sixth winner of the show this week.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? has returned to ITV with Jeremy Clarkson as the host and quizmaster.

While the show is already proving to be a hit among fans, it is set to become even more popular as one contestant wins £1million this week.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is on ITV at 9PM on weeknights, which leaves only two possible episodes for the winner to be crowned.

When is the £1million Who Wants To Be A Millionaire win?

While we know that someone will win £1million on the show during an episode this week, no one knows which day.

This leaves either Thursday, September 10, or Friday, September 11, for the money to be won.

If you don't want to miss the big moment, watch the show on Thursday and Friday night on ITV at 9PM.

The identity of the £1million winner has been kept secret. Picture: ITV

Who wins Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

The identity of the winner has been ket secret until the episode airs this week.

At the moment, there are no details about who took home the £1million.

Whoever it is, they are the first winner on the show for 14 years, with the last being Ingram Wilcox, 76, from Somerset who scooped the big prize money in 2006.

What has Jeremy Clarkson said about the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner?

Speaking of the moment of the win, host Jeremy Clarkson said: “It felt like we whizzed through the questions.

"All of a sudden, confetti was falling from the ceiling and I was saying, ‘You’ve just won one million pounds’.”

He added: “I wasn’t sure I’d ever get to utter those immortal words. It was a little emotional — but, boy, did it feel good.”

