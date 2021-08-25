Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? viewers baffled by show's 'hardest question ever'
25 August 2021, 10:28 | Updated: 25 August 2021, 10:38
The £64,000 question on Saturday night's episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? has completely baffled viewers - do you know the answer?
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? contestants have voiced their shock after a contestant was asked the 'hardest question ever' on the show.
On Saturday night, Glen Bunn returned to face with the £64,000 question after reaching £32,000 the previous week.
Host Jeremy Clarkson read him out the tricky question, saying: "From the 2000 awards ceremony onwards, the Best Actress Oscar has never been won by a woman whose surname begins with which one of these letters?"
The possible answers were 'G', 'K', 'M', and 'W'.
- Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? contestant reaches £1million question in nail-biting episode
- Mark Labbett claims he knows players who cheated on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
- Who Wants To Be A Millionaire player horrified as unknown man answers his wife's phone
Shocked viewers took to Twitter to hit out at the show for asking such a tricky question, with one writing: "What a stupid first question."
Another added: "Now that's tough for £64k."
A third wrote: "Yes, I agree. Some awful obscure questions always flop up."
Lucky Glen managed to guess the correct answer, which was 'G', prompting another viewer to add: "Worst question I have ever heard on a TV quiz show. So glad he guessed the correct answer."
Glen eventually went home with a whopping £125,000 at the end of his game.