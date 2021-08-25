Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? viewers baffled by show's 'hardest question ever'

By Polly Foreman

The £64,000 question on Saturday night's episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? has completely baffled viewers - do you know the answer?

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? contestants have voiced their shock after a contestant was asked the 'hardest question ever' on the show.

On Saturday night, Glen Bunn returned to face with the £64,000 question after reaching £32,000 the previous week.

Host Jeremy Clarkson read him out the tricky question, saying: "From the 2000 awards ceremony onwards, the Best Actress Oscar has never been won by a woman whose surname begins with which one of these letters?"

The possible answers were 'G', 'K', 'M', and 'W'.

The £64,000 question was blasted by viewers. Picture: ITV

Shocked viewers took to Twitter to hit out at the show for asking such a tricky question, with one writing: "What a stupid first question."

Another added: "Now that's tough for £64k."

Glen managed to guess the correct answer. Picture: ITV

A third wrote: "Yes, I agree. Some awful obscure questions always flop up."

Lucky Glen managed to guess the correct answer, which was 'G', prompting another viewer to add: "Worst question I have ever heard on a TV quiz show. So glad he guessed the correct answer."

Viewers were baffled by the tricky question on Saturday night's show. Picture: ITV

Glen eventually went home with a whopping £125,000 at the end of his game.