Why aren't Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain?

Good Morning Britain fans will likely have noticed that Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are absent from presenting duties this week.

The ITV show - which airs each weekday between 6am and 9am - is currently (beginning 19 October) being hosted by Kate Garraway and her co-host Ranvir Singh.

Kate and Ranvir have taken over the reins this week.

Piers and Susanna usually take the reins between Monday and Wednesday, but the pair are currently on a half term break.

The presenting duo will be off for two weeks, with Piers announcing the news during one of the shows last week.

Piers and Susanna are taking a half term break.

He said: "We’ve got half term off, really exciting. I’m going to move from the sofa downstairs to upstairs for my holiday."

And referring to the speculation that there could be a 'circuit-breaker' lockdown in half term, Susanna added: "You get a two-week circuit breaker from us."

Piers then added that they'd be back to cover the run-up to the US presidential election, which takes place on 3 November.

He said: "The good news is, because I know you’ll be missing us, we’ll be back for the US election week.

"We’ll be there all week, all five days".

Susanna clarified that by 'there' he meant they'd be covering the election from the GMB studio.

