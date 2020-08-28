Piers Morgan avoids fine and points on his license after being caught speeding

Piers Morgan has avoided penalty points after speeding. Picture: ITV/Twitter

GMB presenter Piers Morgan has had to take a speed awareness course online.

Piers Morgan has revealed he’s avoided a fine and penalty points on his licence.

The Good Morning Britain host previously admitted to being caught speeding back in June, and said the police who had stopped him were ‘polite and respectful’.

On Thursday, Piers, 55, took to Twitter today to confirm that he had been offered the option to take a speed awareness course online.

The courses are usually offered to anyone caught speeding who has never been convicted of any other speeding offence in the past three years and the most minor infractions.

Just completed an online speed awareness course... on Zoom. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 27, 2020

Piers told his 7.6 million followers that he had completed the course via Zoom, writing: "Just completed an online speed awareness course... on Zoom."

Awareness courses are offered by regional police officers and are an alternative to adding three penalty points on your licence.

Read More: Piers Morgan and wife Celia left ‘terrified’ after they were burgled in French villa as they slept

They are used to educate drivers about their speed behind the wheel to try and those who choose to take it have to pay for it.

This comes after he commented on the incident at the time, writing on Twitter: "I was caught speeding today, on my way to the #PPGolf charity day.

"No complaints, I was late, rushing & in the wrong."

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain will be welcoming back Piers and his co-host Susanna Reid next week.

The pair have been enjoying some time off for the summer, but are heading back on Tuesday September 2.

ITV announced the news in a new promo for their daytime shows including Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

"We've had a hair cut. And a pint. We've been reunited with loved ones. Out to eat. Met friends. Back to school. And adjusted to a new normal," the presenters say.

"We've had twists and turns. We've had ups and downs. We've begun to expect the unexpected.

"What will September bring? No matter what comes next. We're with you every step of the way. In a world where everything is different."

Now Read: Piers Morgan 'dodges' new quarantine rules as he rushes back to the UK from St Tropez