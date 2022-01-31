The Woman in the House Across the Street: ending of Netflix series explained

31 January 2022, 13:02

The Woman in the House ending explained
The Woman in the House ending explained. Picture: Netflix
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Woman in the House ending explained: find out what happened with the twist at the end of the Netflix series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Woman in the House across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a brand-new parody Netflix horror series starring Kristen Bell.

The eight-part series has proved hugely popular with viewers since it was released earlier this month, and it's shot right up to the top of the streaming service's charts.

The comedy series centres around a former child psychologist named Anna (Kristen Bell), who has become a heavy drinker and recluse after the death of her daughter.

Many viewers will be aware that the series appears to be a satire of a number of popular horror films, including The Girl on the Train (2016) and The Woman in the Window (2021), as it includes a number of apparent references to these.

**Spoilers for The Woman in the House across the Street from the Girl in the Window ahead**

If you've just polished off all eight episodes, you may be a little bit confused about how the series ended.

At the start of the series, Anna appears to see her neighbour Neil's girlfriend Lisa be murdered at the window. After Anna calls the police to report the murder, she is told that Lisa isn't dead.

The series sees Anna desperately try to prove she isn't crazy.

Who killed Lisa in The Woman in the House?

Who killed Lisa?
Who killed Lisa? Picture: Netflix

While Neil, her handyman Bruell, and Lisa's scam artist partner Rex are all prime suspects, it actually turns out that Neil's daughter Emma killed Lisa.

It all comes out when Anna finds Bruell lying on the floor of the house with his throat cut, with Emma standing nearby holding the knife. Neil was also murdered by Emma because she didn't like his ventriloquist dummy routine.

Emma reveals that she killed Lisa because she didn't buy her any chocolate boxes for her school.

It turned out that Emma was the killer all along
It turned out that Emma was the killer all along. Picture: Netflix

It is then revealed that Emma has been a serial killer for some time - and had also killed her own mother because she wanted to be an only child.

The end of the series saw a time jump, which some viewers may have been confused about.

The series jumped forward one year, where Anna is back with Douglas and they have another child. Anna is shown at the airport heading off to New York to see her sister, and she seems to be in a better place than she was.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Teacher episode guide revealed

The Teacher episode guide: How many episodes are there of the Channel 5 drama and when is it on?
The Love Island villa might be about to change...

Love Island villa 'axed ahead of new season' as bosses hunt for new location
All Of Us Are Dead centres around a zombie virus outbreak

Will there be a season two of All Of Us Are Dead on Netflix?

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland

Inside Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland's family life

Celebrities

The Teacher is airing on Channel 5

The Teacher cast: Who is in the Channel 5 series with Sheridan Smith and where have you seen them before?

Trending on Heart

A woman has been slammed for bringing her uninvited child to a party

Mum slammed for bringing uninvited child to birthday parties

Lifestyle

No return is on ITV in February

When is Sheridan Smith's new series No Return on ITV?

30% of people admitted to washing their sheets once a year

One in three people admit to only washing their bed sheets once a year

Lifestyle

Karen Henthorn plays Janice Baines in Viewpoint

How old is Karen Henthorn and who did she play in Coronation Street?
Sheridan Smith gave birth in May

When did Sheridan Smith give birth and what is her baby's name?

Celebrities

All the most exciting vegan launches this year

Vegan launches 2022: Exciting new food, beauty products and more

Lifestyle

Get to know Lee Yoo-Mi

Who is Lee Yoo-Mi? Get to know the Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead star

Celebrities

This washing hack is a game changer

Genius hack shows how to dry clothes quickly without a tumble dryer

Lifestyle

Jo Kendall has sadly passed away at the age of 83

A look back at Emmerdale star Jo Kendall's career

Pam & Tommy will be released on February 2

When is Pam & Tommy released and how can you watch the series in the UK?
Willow the cat has moved into The White House and is said to be exploring her new home

Willow the cat becomes newest resident of The White House

Celebrities

This hot water bottle pouch is a game changer

This £10 hot water bottle pouch has been called a ‘lifesaver’

Lifestyle

Let Mr. Motivator and Amanda Holden put you through your paces with this Mandy Motivator work out

Let Mr. Motivator and Amanda Holden put you through your paces with this Mandy Motivator work out
Grace and Mikey have just welcomed their fourth baby

Big Brother's Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton welcome fourth baby

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning for two weeks

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning