You season 3: cast, release date and all the rumours about the new series

You is officially coming back for a third season. Picture: Netflix

Netflix have confirmed there will be a third series of their hugely popular drama You. *Spoilers ahead*

You is officially returning for season three, and we cannot wait (are a bit scared) to find out what Joe Goldberg has in store for us next.

The US drama - based on Caroline Kepnes' book of the same name - recently returned for season two.

It follows evil serial killer and stalker Joe Goldberg, and the second series saw him flee to LA after murdering Beck in season one. Here, he turned his attention to Love Quinn.

What happened at the end of You season 2?

Joe and Love will be back for season three. Picture: Netflix

In the last episode, Joe moved in with a pregnant Love - who in turn turned out to be a killer and stayed with him despite finding out about his grizzly past.

The twist at the end, however, was that Joe took a fancy to his new neighbour - in the same way he did as Beck and Love - hinting there could be another victim of his stalking in the next series.

Here's everything you need to know about season three.

When is You coming back for season three?

You confirmed that it would be returning on its official Instagram, writing: "See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming."

Netflix have not yet confirmed what date the new series will be out.

Who will be in the You season three cast?

The full cast of You season three hasn't been confirmed, but Penn Badgely (Joe) and Victoria Pedrettiare (Love) will be reprising their roles.

Speaking about Love's character development following the twist that it was her who killed Delilah, Penn recently let slip to Entertainment Weekly that a third season is on the way (before the official announcement).

He said: "She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator.

"She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, God!"